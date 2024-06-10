Donald Trump Slammed After Saying He 'Doesn't Care' About His Supporters as He 'Just Wants Your Vote': 'For Once He Told the Truth'
Was Donald Trump actually honest about something for once? During his latest rally in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, June 9, the ex-president made a pretty blunt statement while talking to the crowd.
"Do you feel the breeze? I don't want anybody going on me. We need every voter. I don't care about you. I just want your vote. I don't care," he insisted while speaking to the crowd.
Some people were not surprised by his remark. One person wrote, "Don’t worry. He’s 'joking.' Right? Right? Sick dude," while another said, "For once he told the truth. He doesn't care about them; he just wants their votes. That's the truth. He couldn't care less about his followers."
A third person referenced how how the event was, noting, "I don’t care if you die from heat stroke as long as you vote for me first."
During one part of his speech, the 77-year-old claimed he would help out an attendee if they weren't feeling well due to the heat.
"It's 110, but it doesn't feel it to me, right. So, we'll stay out here for a little while. If anybody gets tired, you'll let me know. And if anybody goes down, if you start going down, we have people they'll pick you up right away. They'll throw water," he said.
"You know they were so worried. Everybody was so worried yesterday about you," Trump added, pointing to the crowd. "And they never mentioned me. I'm up here sweating like a dog."
Trump might have been perspiring since he wore a blazer. In response, haters couldn't help but weigh in on his outfit choice.
“Let's see if he'll pass out,” one user penned, while another noted, “Gotta hide the sweat stains and his bulk.”
“That's going to be an awfully ripe car ride back to the airport...” a third user quipped, as a fourth joked, “Reptiles are not affected by heat.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was slammed after extreme temperatures at his Phoenix, Ariz., rally led to several people needing to be escorted out.
"I've seen so far at least three people carried off on stretches due to the heat as they wait in line in the sun to get into Donald Trump's event … it's 102 degrees out," reporter Ben Brown from Arizona's ABC15 said, adding that officials announced 11 people had to be taken to the hospital.