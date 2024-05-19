'Drug Test, Please': Donald Trump Slammed for Referring to Himself in Third Person While Reading His Teleprompter
Does Donald Trump know not the read everything off the teleprompter?
On Saturday, May 18, the former president spoke at an NRA event where he read his teleprompter word for word, causing him to awkwardly refer to himself in third person.
“Yes oh yes and quickly says President Trump,” he said in the viral clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
In response to the 77-year-old presidential candidate’s gaffe, users slammed the father-of-five.
“Damn he looks like he's about to expire,” one person wrote, while another pointed out, “These word salad events are just getting weird and creepy.”
A third noted, “Hopefully, the jury in Manhattan will yes oh yes and quickly vote to convict private citizen Trump next week,” referring to Trump’s ongoing hush-money trial.
“Haha, the debates are going to be something when they both have to speak without a teleprompter,” a fourth individual pointed out about the two upcoming debates Trump and rival Joe Biden, 81, have agreed to.
One more user joked, “Drug test, please!”
The person’s comment seemingly references the Republican’s recent call for Biden take a drug test before their debates.
On Friday, May 17, while speaking to supporters in in St. Paul, Minn, Trump said, “I just wanna debate this guy, but you know — and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way.”
- Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden Was 'High as a Kite' During State of the Union, Demands President Take Drug Test Before Their Debates
- Melania Trump Accused of Wearing Enormous Hat to 'Hide' From Husband Donald Trump at Son Barron's Graduation
- Revealed: Donald Trump Used 'Mafia-Like' Language in Secret Recording With Michael Cohen
“I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite,” he added, before dramatically looking up at the sky and stating, “I said, ‘Is that Joe up there?'”
“We’re gonna demand a drug test,” Trump reiterated.
The Trump and Biden campaigns recently confirmed the two debates will be hosted on June 27 and September 10. However, the debates will not be traditional, as there won’t be a live audience and the candidate who is not recognized to speak will have his microphone cut.
After the debates were announced, Axios political reporter Alex Thompson admitted that White House advisors are "split" on the sudden and unprecedented scheduling of the highly anticipated events.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have to be honest with you. Basically, there are some advisers, and you saw Nancy Pelosi sort of speak to this yesterday when she said that she would advise nobody to get on a stage with Donald Trump, but the president has decided what he wants to do," he explained. "Now, some of his advisers think he’s going to be fine, but there are definitely some people in the Biden camp that don’t see that, that basically see this as more risky than not."