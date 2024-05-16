Donald Trump Needs to Change How He 'Conducts Himself' in Debates — Otherwise It 'Would Be Suicidal,' Claims Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace believes Donald Trump needs to make a major change in how he presents himself at debates if he's going to win the 2024 election.
President Joe Biden and Trump are set to go head-to-head on stage for their first debate hosted by CNN on Thursday, June 27. Their second event will be on ABC News on Tuesday, September 10.
While discussing Trump's habits of interrupting and mocking his opponents, Wallace declared: "It would be suicidal if he doesn’t change how he conducted himself!"
"I think there was a lot of feeling inside the Trump camp that that was a mistake, that he came on way too hot," Wallace said on Wednesday, May 15, referring to past debates. "I was a bystander to the car accident. It actually was very significant. And Trump lost a lot, dropped four or five points in the polls and never recovered. I think it was a real turning point."
The 76-year-old broadcast journalist also went on to offer advice to the controversial ex-prez.
"I would let Biden talk because sometimes Biden gets himself in trouble. And then I’d counterpunch," he explained. "Don’t make yourself the issue. Try make Biden the issue."
Wallace further noted specific mistakes he believed Trump made during the debates that took place in the 2020 election cycle, suggesting the 77-year-old thought he was going to "throw Biden off his game" or "make him confused" but the 81-year-old "kept his cool."
"The person who ended up looking bad was Trump. If he does the same thing again, he’s a fool," Wallace added. "You know, they both come with some strengths and they both come with some weaknesses."
This comes after Trump dubbed President Biden the "worst debater" he's ever faced in a scathing rant shared to Truth Social earlier this week.
"Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far," he boldly claimed, despite being the only former POTUS to ever face criminal charges.
"It’s time for a debate so that he can explain to the American People his highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his really WEAK Foreign Policy, which is allowing the World to 'Catch on Fire,'" he concluded.