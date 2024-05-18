Donald Trump Claims Joe Biden Was 'High as a Kite' During State of the Union, Demands President Take Drug Test Before Their Debates
Was Joe Biden on something during his State of the Union speech? Donald Trump seems to think so!
On Friday, May 17, the former president, 77, demanded the current president, 81, take a drug test before they debate each other in June and in September.
“I just wanna debate this guy, but you know — and I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said while speaking to supporters in in St. Paul, Minn. “I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite.”
Trump then looked up at the sky and added, “I said, ‘Is that Joe up there?'” before noting how Biden “was exhausted” by the end of his March speech.
“We’re gonna demand a drug test,” Trump stated.
The Trump and Biden campaigns have confirmed two debates between the rivals on June 27 and September 10. However, the debates will not be traditional, as there won’t be a live audience and the candidate who is not recognized to speak will have his microphone cut.
As OK! previously reported, Axios political reporter Alex Thompson revealed that White House advisors are "split" on the sudden and unprecedented scheduling of the upcoming presidential debates.
Thompson appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box with Andrew Ross Sorkin to discuss the upcoming CNN and ABC TV events.
"I have to be honest with you. Basically, there are some advisers, and you saw Nancy Pelosi sort of speak to this yesterday when she said that she would advise nobody to get on a stage with Donald Trump, but the president has decided what he wants to do," he explained. "Now, some of his advisers think he’s going to be fine, but there are definitely some people in the Biden camp that don’t see that, that basically see this as more risky than not."
“Let’s talk about the idea of this even happening and the rules that have been imposed or not imposed on this debate. What are we supposed to expect?” Sorkin queried Thompson.
The reporter replied, "Yeah. So a few important things. It’s not going to be an audience. At the moment, it’s just one-on-one. No third-party candidate. And the first one is going to be hosted by CNN, the second one by ABC."
"This is the earliest presidential debate ever, and not by a little bit by a long shot," Thompson explained. "The earliest presidential debate ever before this was September 21st. So that means even the second presidential debate is going to be the earliest general election debate ever. And June 27th, what this allows the Joe Biden campaign to do. Let’s say he has a terrible debate."
"This gives them four months to make up whatever damage that may be done before Election Day," he added.