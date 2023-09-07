Donald Trump Disses Rival Ron DeSantis as 'Not in the Category' of Governors Who Do a 'Good Job'

In his discussion with Hewitt, Trump revealed what he would say to his GOP rival DeSantis if he were to bash Trump for not firing Fauci.

"It's so easy to respond," the 77-year-old began. "He said he wouldn't let anybody come in. He shut down his beaches. He shut down the entire state. He tries … he has a selective memory. [Gov.] Henry McMaster didn't shut down South Carolina. [Gov.] Kristi Noem didn't shut down South Dakota."