Donald Trump Disses Rival Ron DeSantis as 'Not in the Category' of Governors Who Do a 'Good Job'
On Wednesday, September 6, Donald Trump bashed Ron DeSantis when speaking about the coronavirus pandemic on Hugh Hewitt's radio show.
The duo spoke about the former president's response to the tragic disease and mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the head of Trump's COVID-19 response team in 2020 — much to the ex-POTUS' dismay.
In his discussion with Hewitt, Trump revealed what he would say to his GOP rival DeSantis if he were to bash Trump for not firing Fauci.
"It's so easy to respond," the 77-year-old began. "He said he wouldn't let anybody come in. He shut down his beaches. He shut down the entire state. He tries … he has a selective memory. [Gov.] Henry McMaster didn't shut down South Carolina. [Gov.] Kristi Noem didn't shut down South Dakota."
"He shut down Florida. It was tight as a drum. He had vax lines. He was vaxxing everything. Now, he talks about the vaccinations this and that," Trump continued.
He then took a dig at the Florida governor, saying he was "not in the category" of governors who did a "good job" handling the coronavirus.
- Ann Coulter Claims Donald Trump Dissed Her Because 'He's Afraid of Me': 'He's a Gigantic P----'
- 'Absolutely False': Donald Trump Slams Ex-VP Mike Pence for Going to the 'Dark Side' and 'Making Up Stories' About Him
- 'No One Beats Father Time': Chris Christie Agrees With Poll That Claims Most Americans Think Joe Biden Is Too Old to Be President
"By the way, just so you know, it sounds very negative, third-most in deaths from COVID? Unfortunately, Florida." Trump pointed out. "Florida was third-worst in deaths … that's a horrible, that's a horrible statistic. But that’s a statistic that sort of counts. Ron was the third-worst in terms of actual death from COVID. Ron is No. 3."
The ex-commander-in-chief then went into the reasons as to why he didn't remove Fauci from his position in 2020.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"First of all, you're not allowed," Trump explained. "No, no, no, Dr. Fauci was there. First of all, he's civil service, and you're not allowed to fire him."
"But forget that because I don't necessarily go by everything … but Dr. Fauci would tell me things, and I wouldn't do them in many cases. But also, he wasn't a big player in my administration. Dr. Fauci became a big player in the administration of Biden. He's a very big player in Biden's administration," he noted.