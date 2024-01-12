'Not Exactly Husband of the Year': Donald Trump Slammed by 'The View' Co-Hosts for Ditching 'Grieving' Wife Melania Trump While on Campaign Trail

"Yesterday I saw there were a bunch of his supporters, supports in Congress, and many others who were attacking the judge because he hadn't postponed the trial so Trump could be with his grieving wife, who just lost her mom. Let's put that in context: Trump was hosting a party at Mar-a-Lago while Melania was sitting with her dying mother at a hospital in Miami. The day before this trial, he was in Iowa on a town hall on Fox News while his wife was grieving the mother. It seems that his desire to be with his grieving wife is very selective and when it is convenient for him. So it's a hard sell to make," Ana Navarro told the ladies.

"He's not exactly husband of the year!" Joy Behar quipped.