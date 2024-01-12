'Not Exactly Husband of the Year': Donald Trump Slammed by 'The View' Co-Hosts for Ditching 'Grieving' Wife Melania Trump While on Campaign Trail
Melania Trump's mother died this week, but it doesn't seem like her husband, Donald Trump, cares at all, as he's been in court amid his trials, in addition to attending a town hall in Iowa on January 10 — something The View hosts pointed out during the Friday, January 12, episode.
"Yesterday I saw there were a bunch of his supporters, supports in Congress, and many others who were attacking the judge because he hadn't postponed the trial so Trump could be with his grieving wife, who just lost her mom. Let's put that in context: Trump was hosting a party at Mar-a-Lago while Melania was sitting with her dying mother at a hospital in Miami. The day before this trial, he was in Iowa on a town hall on Fox News while his wife was grieving the mother. It seems that his desire to be with his grieving wife is very selective and when it is convenient for him. So it's a hard sell to make," Ana Navarro told the ladies.
"He's not exactly husband of the year!" Joy Behar quipped.
As OK! previously reported, Melania, 53, announced the sad news about her mother on social media this week.
"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, January 9. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
Since then, Donald, 77, was seen at a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., as his lawyers argued he should be immune from prosecution on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election. He then was in Iowa to talk about how he should be president again — but Melania was nowhere in sight.
As OK! previously reported, Melania was also missing from the Trump's family New Year's Eve party as she was with her mother.
"Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," the former president told the crowd.
The businessman continued: "But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the first lady — we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok. But it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. She knows probably about 95 percent of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.”