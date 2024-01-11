Donald Trump Rants He Has 'No Rights' Ahead of Closing Arguments of New York Civil Fraud Trial: 'Nobody Thinks It's Constitutional'
Donald Trump launched into a lengthy rant just outside of the courtroom prior to the closing arguments for his New York civil fraud trial on Thursday, January 11.
Calling the case "election interference at the highest level" coordinated with "the White House and [President ]Joe Biden," the 77-year-old argued he's had "no rights" throughout the course of the trial.
"It is indeed a terrible witch hunt," Trump told reporters. "As you know, I want to speak, I want to make this summation. At this moment, the judge is not letting me make this summation because I’ll bring up things that he doesn’t want to hear. And it’s a very unfair trial, nobody’s seen anything like this."
"We have a situation where a statute was used that doesn’t give me a jury," he continued. "I really have no rights, and it’s sad. And nobody, nobody thinks it’s constitutional people. Legal scholars are writing about it like it’s something they’ve never seen before. So it’s interference, it’s political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed."
The embattled former POTUS noted he's hoping to work with his legal team to "reveal all of the defects of the case" he claimed "should have never been brought" against him. He also alleged he had "very strong financial statements" and a "level of detail in our defense that nobody's ever had."
"It’s very unfair and it’s very bad for New York State," he claimed. "Companies are fleeing, people are fleeing, the streets are crime-ridden. And Letitia James, that’s all she thinks about is ‘Get Trump.’ She’s been dreaming about it for years. And it’s, you know, it’s not the way the state should be run, because it’s a state that’s been in big trouble."
Trump told the crowd that he would be having his own news conference later on in the day at 40 Wall Street so he can "actually speak and have a microphone."
"They really don’t want us to speak too much," he repeated, referring to the judge in the ongoing court case. "So we’ll see whether or not the judge allows me to speak. Perhaps he won’t, but I certainly would like to. Thank you very much."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, James sued Trump, his two adult sons and Trump Organization for $250 million in 2022 for allegedly misrepresenting the net worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents.
Judge Arthur F. Engoron later found them liable for fraud, but the ex-prez has continued to declare his innocence.
"They claimed that Mar-a-Lago was worth only $18,000,000 when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount in order to illegally reduce my values & make a fake case against me," he wrote via Truth Social. "They did this on other properties as well & wouldn't give me a jury."
"I won at the appellate division, which effectively ended most of the case, but the biased judge refused to accept their order, an unheard of first! Based on the above and the fact that our unassailable final expert witness has been so strong and irrefutable in his testimony ... I have already testified everything & have nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (Biden Campaign!) witch hunt."