Donald Trump Slammed for Whining About Upcoming Debate Against Kamala Harris: 'Biggest Crybaby'
Donald Trump was slammed for whining about his upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.
"I am going into very hostile territory shortly on a debate with ABC George Slopadopalous [referring to George Stephanopoulos] and ABC I think is the worst of everybody. I think they're the worst. They are the nastiest, they are as bad as you can be. They are worse than NBC, which is saying a lot, and we have something coming. The reason I'm doing it is because that's the only one she would do it with because her best friend is the head of ABC or ABC News and her husband's best friend is married to that one — and Donna Brazile is there. She gave Hillary Clinton the questions. That was a little embarrassing. She got fired I assume for that, but she's not working at ABC," he said during a press conference on Friday, September 6, in New York City.
Naturally, people couldn't take his complaining.
One person wrote, "Of course he does. Everything is rigged and unfair unless he wins. Funny how he always makes the accusation before the event," while another said, "Everything is rigged. Reminds me when working with dementia patients when I worked in nursing homes that everything misplaced or lost is 'stolen' by someone unknown."
A third person simply stated: "He’s the biggest crybaby b----- I’ve ever seen."
The press conference comes the same day it was revealed that he will not be sentenced until after Election Day.
As OK! previously reported, a jury found the politician guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents connected to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
In Trump fashion, he took to Truth Social to rant about the decision.
"The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt has been postponed because everyone realizes that there was NO CASE, I DID NOTHING WRONG! It is a political attack against me by Comrade Kamala Harris and other Radical Left Opponents for purposes of Election Interference, and is a case that should have never been brought. Nothing like this has ever happened in the United States of America – IT IS STRICTLY THIRD WORLD, BANANA REPUBLIC 'STUFF.' Importantly, The Public understands this, and so does every Legal Scholar, Expert, and Luminary, including Andy McCarthy, Jonathan Turley, Alan Dershowitz, Mark Levin, Steven Calabresi, David Rivkin, Gregg Jarrett, Katie and Andrew Cherkasky, Elie Honig, and many others. I greatly appreciate the words 'if necessary' being utilized in the Decision, because there should be no 'if necessary' - This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he exclaimed.