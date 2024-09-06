Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Sentencing Delayed Until After 2024 Election
Judge Juan Merchan ruled he will not dole out a sentence to Donald Trump until after Election Day.
On May 30, a jury found the 78-year-old politician guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents connected to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
The funds were allegedly given to keep her from speaking out about a sexual encounter she claims occurred between them in 2006 — one year after Trump married his current wife, Melania.
The ex-prez was initially scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. The hearing date was later delayed to September 18, until Judge Merchan confirmed he was moving the date to November 26 — two and a half weeks after the November election takes place.
"The public's confidence in the integrity of our judicial system demands a sentencing hearing that is entirely focused on the verdict of the jury and the weighing of aggravating and mitigating factors free from distraction or distortion," Merchan wrote in a four-page letter released on Friday, September 6.
Merchan clarified he made the decision to avoid speculation that the sentencing would have an effect on the results of the election.
"Unfortunately, we are now at a place in time that is fraught with complexities rendering the requirements of a sentencing hearing, should one be necessary, difficult to execute," he continued. "Thus, in accordance with certain of the grounds submitted by Defendant and the reasons for adjournment provided by the People coupled with the unique time frame this matter currently finds itself in, the decision on the [motion] and the imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance — however unwarranted — that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate."
Merchan added that delaying the sentencing "should dispel any suggestion that the Court will have issued any decision or imposed sentence either to give an advantage to, or to create a disadvantage for, any political party and or any candidate for any office."
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Donald on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents in March 2023. His case went to trial in April 2024.
In response to Judge Merchan's decision, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released his own statement suggesting the entire case should be thrown out due to the Supreme Court's decision that a president is immune from prosecution for any official acts committed while in office.
"There should be no sentencing in the Manhattan DA’s election interference witch hunt," the statement read. "As mandated by the United States Supreme Court, this case, along with all the other Harris-Biden hoaxes, should be dismissed."