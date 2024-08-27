Donald Trump and Kamala Harris 'Reach an Agreement' on ABC News Debate After Fight Over Muted Microphones
Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are officially hitting the debate stage on September 10.
On Tuesday, August 27, the 78-year-old politician confirmed he'd come to an agreement with Harris after their campaigns went head-to-head over whether microphones should be muted when the other person is speaking at the high-profile event.
"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," Trump wrote via his Truth Social platform.
The embattled ex-prez couldn't help but get a couple more jabs in, when he confirmed the debate would be held in Pennsylvania and "broadcast live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business."
Trump clarified the rules of the debate would be "the same" as the ones that had been agreed upon when he debated President Joe Biden in June.
"The Debate will be 'stand up,' and Candidates cannot bring notes, or 'cheat sheets,'" he continued. "We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a 'fair and equitable' Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!)."
Trump then repeated his prior claims that Harris refused to agree to a Fox News debate scheduled for September 4, but added that the "date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long held and cherished policy beliefs."
"A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC FAKE NEWS, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Harris' team initially asked for the microphones remain on at all times during the next debate.
"Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," Harris' campaign senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon said. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."
During a Monday, August 26, interview, the 78-year-old confessed he wouldn't mind if the mics were not muted.
"I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time," Trump explained. "In that case, it was muted. Uh, I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine. They’re trying to change it."