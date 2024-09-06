or
Donald Trump Awkwardly Calls Out His Legal Team for Failing to 'Overcome Rigged Judges' After Repeated Trial Losses

Photo of Donald Trump with legal team.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threw his lawyers under the bus.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Donald Trump publicly declared he was disappointed in his lawyers — while they were standing right there in the room with him.

On Friday, September 6, the embattled ex-prez attempted to request a new trial after being found guilty of the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll. Following the court appearance, he slammed both Alina Habba and John Sauer in front of reporters outside of the courtroom.

donald trump awkwardly slams legal team trial loss rigged judges pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he was 'disappointed' in his legal team.

"I feel sad I have to come up here and explain it," Trump, 78, began. "I have all of this legal talent, but legal talent cannot overcome rigged judges, they can’t overcome a 4% Republican area, and I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you."

Trump clarified that he thinks his attorneys are "good" and "talented" people before calling them out for failing to mention Carroll's dress. For several years, the author's lawyers attempted to obtain Trump's DNA sample to compare it to the alleged traces of male DNA found on the clothing she wore the day she claimed Trump assaulted her in the mid '90s.

donald trump awkwardly slams legal team trial loss rigged judges
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out his attorneys for not bringing up E. Jean Caroll's dress to the judge.

"So the Monica Lewinsky-type dress was a big part of the trial, big, big part of the trial. I said, ‘why didn’t you mention that?’" he continued. "And I heard there was a dress involved and I wasn’t frightened at all because I did nothing with her. Never touched this woman, saw this woman — I had no idea who she was."

"‘But they have a dress, sir.’ I said, ‘so what?’ ‘Well, sir, it’s very serious.’ They used that dress to try and intimidate me, they used that dress with the public, that dress was such a famous dress," the former POTUS said. "It was Monica Lewinsky part two, the dress, and the judge wanted it for trial and it was going to go into trial."

e jean carroll use million something cause donald trump pain
Source: MEGA

Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll after being found liable for defamation and sexual abuse.

Trump alleged they "found out there was nothing on the dress," which led to the judge refusing to allow them to use the dress as evidence in the case.

However, Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that he rejected the evidence due to Trump failing to provide the DNA sample for more than three years prior to the trial.

taylor swift sits different suite brittany mahomes chiefs donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed E. Jean Carroll's book would not have done well without him.

"His conditional invitation to open a door that he kept closed for years threatens to change the nature of a trial for which both parties now have been preparing for years," Kaplan said at the time. "Whether Mr Trump’s application is intended for a dilatory purpose or not, the potential prejudice to Ms. Carroll is apparent."

Source: OK!

Later in his tirade, Trump also claimed Carroll's book What Do We Need Men For? would have been a "total failure" with him.

"Again, this is a woman who wasn’t doing well until she came out with the stuff about me and that’s how it’s happened with others by the way," he concluded.

