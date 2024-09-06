Donald Trump Awkwardly Calls Out His Legal Team for Failing to 'Overcome Rigged Judges' After Repeated Trial Losses
Donald Trump publicly declared he was disappointed in his lawyers — while they were standing right there in the room with him.
On Friday, September 6, the embattled ex-prez attempted to request a new trial after being found guilty of the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll. Following the court appearance, he slammed both Alina Habba and John Sauer in front of reporters outside of the courtroom.
"I feel sad I have to come up here and explain it," Trump, 78, began. "I have all of this legal talent, but legal talent cannot overcome rigged judges, they can’t overcome a 4% Republican area, and I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you."
Trump clarified that he thinks his attorneys are "good" and "talented" people before calling them out for failing to mention Carroll's dress. For several years, the author's lawyers attempted to obtain Trump's DNA sample to compare it to the alleged traces of male DNA found on the clothing she wore the day she claimed Trump assaulted her in the mid '90s.
"So the Monica Lewinsky-type dress was a big part of the trial, big, big part of the trial. I said, ‘why didn’t you mention that?’" he continued. "And I heard there was a dress involved and I wasn’t frightened at all because I did nothing with her. Never touched this woman, saw this woman — I had no idea who she was."
"‘But they have a dress, sir.’ I said, ‘so what?’ ‘Well, sir, it’s very serious.’ They used that dress to try and intimidate me, they used that dress with the public, that dress was such a famous dress," the former POTUS said. "It was Monica Lewinsky part two, the dress, and the judge wanted it for trial and it was going to go into trial."
- 'Desperate and Delusional': Donald Trump Slammed After Suggesting His Supporters Make Up 75 Percent of the Country
- Snub? Taylor Swift Sits in Different Suite Than Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game After Donald Trump Support Drama
- 'Very Very Stupid' Donald Trump Mocked for Having a 'Nonsensical Response' to How He'll Make Childcare Affordable: Watch
Trump alleged they "found out there was nothing on the dress," which led to the judge refusing to allow them to use the dress as evidence in the case.
However, Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that he rejected the evidence due to Trump failing to provide the DNA sample for more than three years prior to the trial.
"His conditional invitation to open a door that he kept closed for years threatens to change the nature of a trial for which both parties now have been preparing for years," Kaplan said at the time. "Whether Mr Trump’s application is intended for a dilatory purpose or not, the potential prejudice to Ms. Carroll is apparent."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Later in his tirade, Trump also claimed Carroll's book What Do We Need Men For? would have been a "total failure" with him.
"Again, this is a woman who wasn’t doing well until she came out with the stuff about me and that’s how it’s happened with others by the way," he concluded.