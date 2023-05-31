Donald Trump Trashes Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany for Favoring Ron DeSantis in Latest Poll
Donald Trump had some harsh words for his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who shared some poll numbers with Fox News host Jesse Watters.
During her appearance, she claimed Ron DeSantis is doing better than Trump — something the former president, 76, was less than pleased to hear.
“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on Tuesday, May 30, via Truth Social, misspelling "milquetoast." “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34."
“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” he claimed. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”
While chatting on Jesse Watters Primetime, McEnany, 35, noted it will be a close race between DeSantis, 44, and Trump as they both gear up for the 2024 election.
“The DeSantis team would say, you know, ‘We just had polling come out that shows we closed the gap by 9 points since we announced in Iowa.’ Still, Trump’s hugely ahead, but they say they’re closing the gap. That’s their argument,” McEnany, who served as Trump’s press secretary between April 2020 and January 2021, said.
“If you look at the polling now, it was Trump 34 in Iowa, it’s now Trump 25,” she added. “That’s double digits.”
This is hardly the first time Trump has snapped back at McEnany.
In early May, Trump reshared a post from McEnany on his Truth Social platform, writing, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”
The political commentator's original post was about an interview Trump gave about former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired on April 24.
"Trump excels when he talks policy, emphasizes his experience, and reminds Americans how safe our country was on his watch," McEnany said.
DeSantis recently announced he'll be facing off Trump as the two attempt to take the White House.
The Florida governor shared the news on Twitter Spaces, but the livestream didn't work.
"Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER!" Trump said of the chaos. "His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"