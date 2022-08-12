'She Is a Traitor': Melania Trump Raging Over Ex-Aide Stephanie Grisham Running Her Mouth About Donald Trump's Alleged Behavior
Not having it. Melania Trump is apparently losing her mind as former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham continues her lucrative Donald Trump trash-talking television circuit amid the numerous investigations the ex president is at the center of.
"How can she get away with this? She is a traitor," the former First Lady reportedly told a pal, who noted, “Melania is hurt and offended by Stephanie who she thought would act more ‘professionally’ than to run her mouth at every opportunity."
During Stephanie's time serving as Donald's press secretary, she never held a single briefing for the media. After stepping down from the position after nine months, she moved into the role of Melania's chief of staff and was taken in with open arms.
“She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff,” Melania gushed at the time.
However, after Stephanie seemingly betrayed the controversial family by exposing Donald's alleged legal actions, Melania was left livid.
“Stephanie had a long relationship with the Trump family, and she worked as an assistant on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign," explained the source. "That’s what stings the most for Melania. This is someone who she thought was trustworthy and loyal."
“Whatever the scandal is on any given day, Melania feels Stephanie pops up on television as a pundit and no matter the scenario, has a wild tale of ‘yes, I knew that’ or ‘I saw that, too,’" the insider continued. "Melania cannot understand how Stephanie is being given so much credibility."
Seemingly biting her tongue long enough, Stephanie began speaking out about what she has allegedly seen after the FBI raided Donald's Mar-a-Lago property Monday, August 8, as part of the investigation in his handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been taken to his Florida residence.
Stephanie candidly admitted in an interview this week that the reality-star-turned-politician, "did not handle classified documents properly" throughout his time as the POTUS.
"I sat in an airplane with him, watched him go through documents, throw some away, rip some up and put some in his pocket," she recalled. "Because I remember specifically thinking: 'Why do those go in his pocket?'"