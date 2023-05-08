Donald Trump Unloads on Prosecutor Who He Says Is 'Harassing, Threatening and Terrorizing' His Staff

“The Special 'Prosecutor,' Jack Smith, who is harassing, threatening, and terrorizing people who work for me, probably illegally, and totally at odds with the way Crooked Joe Biden is being treated, will no longer be known as the Special 'Prosecutor,' but rather, the Special 'Persecutor,’” Trump, 76, wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, May 6. “He is a Trump Hating SLIMEBALL who is going far beyond the original instructions of the Department of Injustice. The Witch Hunt continues, as it always will, with the Radical Left, Country Destroying, Lunatics!"