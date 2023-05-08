OK Magazine
Donald Trump Unloads on Prosecutor Who He Says Is 'Harassing, Threatening and Terrorizing' His Staff

By:

May 8 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is at it again! This time, he went on a rant about special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the former president over classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home last year.

“The Special 'Prosecutor,' Jack Smith, who is harassing, threatening, and terrorizing people who work for me, probably illegally, and totally at odds with the way Crooked Joe Biden is being treated, will no longer be known as the Special 'Prosecutor,' but rather, the Special 'Persecutor,’” Trump, 76, wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, May 6. “He is a Trump Hating SLIMEBALL who is going far beyond the original instructions of the Department of Injustice. The Witch Hunt continues, as it always will, with the Radical Left, Country Destroying, Lunatics!"

Trump's post comes after it was reported that prosecutors have subpoenaed a number of Trump employees over the last few weeks in connection to the handling of surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago.

According to The New York Times, an "insider witness" employed by Trump has agreed to cooperate with Smith's grand jury investigation.

"If you're the target of a grand jury's criminal investigation, the last words you ever want to hear are 'prosecutors have obtained the confidential cooperation of a person who has worked for you," legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said. "The first thing I thought of when I read this New York Times article is I bet the prosecutors had that confidential cooperating witness wear a wire."

"Can you imagine how recklessly he talks on the phone when he thinks it's just a private conversation?" he continued. "Or how recklessly he talks down at Mar-a-Lago when you know he thinks he's talking with someone who's on his side, but then becomes a confidential cooperating witness for the prosecutors?"

As a result, some of Trump's closest allies could serve as witnesses against him in a future trial. “All of these Fake Prosecutions are merely being done to Interfere with, and Influence, our Elections,” Trump fired back. “It is a dangerous time in America!!!"

As OK! previously reported, Trump's home was searched last year, where they took the classified documents back.

