Donald Trump Slams Ron DeSantis for Saying He Desires '8 Years' in Office: 'You Don't Want Him as President'
Donald Trump couldn't help but make fun of a recent remark Ron DeSantis said while on the campaign trail.
DeSantis said that he wants "eight years" in office to make sure he completes everything in order to make the country a better place.
"You don't need eight years, you need six months," Trump said at a breakfast with the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale.
"We can turn this thing around so quickly. If you need eight years — who the h*** wants to wait eight years? You don't need eight years," he added. "He'll stop saying that— watch."Every time I hear, I wince because if it takes eight years to turn around, you don't want him as president," to which someone in the crowd yelled, "You're hired!"
As OK! previously reported, the two have been trading insults back and forth, especially after DeSantis confirmed he will be running for president in 2024.
"Look, I’m going to respond to attacks. I mean, if if you say [Andrew] Cuomo did a better job with Covid than Florida did, first of all, that’s not what he used to say. Six months ago, [Trump] would have never said that. He used to say how great Florida was — his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship," the Florida governor said of his former pal.
"Are you kidding me?" he added. "When I hear something like that, it is so detached from reality."
DeSantis continued to praise himself for all he's been doing in the state of Florida.
"We’re proud of what we’ve been able to do in our state. We won the biggest election landslide that Florida Republicans have ever won," he claimed. "And did he ever say anything like, 'atta boy, good job? No. He attacked me three days before the midterm election and then he started attacking after that."
"Have we ever heard, ‘Oh, great job, guys. You’re doing a good job.’ No, we hear him trashing Florida," said DeSantis. "So I’m going to defend my state. I’m going to defend the people of my state and I’m going to defend what we’ve been able to do to really put points on the board."