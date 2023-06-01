Ron DeSantis Calls Out Rival Donald Trump for 'Trashing Florida': 'His Whole Family Moved Here Under My Governorship'
Though Donald Trump used to be one of Ron DeSantis' biggest supporters, the former POTUS has done nothing but shade the latter since announcing he would run against Trump in hopes of receiving the Republican party's 2024 presidential nomination.
At the Florida Governor's first campaign in Iowa on Tuesday, May 30, DeSantis responded to a reporter who asked how he felt about the businessman's change of attitude towards him.
"Look, I’m going to respond to attacks. I mean, if if you say [Andrew] Cuomo did a better job with Covid than Florida did, first of all, that’s not what he used to say. Six months ago, [Trump] would have never said that. He used to say how great Florida was — his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship."
"Are you kidding me?" he added. "When I hear something like that, it is so detached from reality."
While DeSantis doubled down on his plan to always "fight back" at Trump, he noted that instead, they should both actually be focused on Joe Biden.
The father-of-four also appeared to be upset that his new rival never praised him for his accomplishments as governor.
"We’re proud of what we’ve been able to do in our state. We won the biggest election landslide that Florida Republicans have ever won," he claimed. "And did he ever say anything like, 'atta boy, good job? No. He attacked me three days before the midterm election and then he started attacking after that."
"Have we ever heard, ‘Oh, great job, guys. You’re doing a good job.’ No, we hear him trashing Florida," said DeSantis. "So I’m going to defend my state. I’m going to defend the people of my state and I’m going to defend what we’ve been able to do to really put points on the board."
As OK! reported, Trump admitted that he saw DeSantis' decision to run against him as a form of betrayal.
