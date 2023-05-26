Ron DeSantis Slams Rival Donald Trump for Not Being Conservative Enough: He's 'Moving to the Left'
Ron DeSantis came out swinging against political rival Donald Trump, days after confirming his run in the 2024 presidential election.
During a Thursday, May 25, interview with radio host Matt Murphy, the Florida governor trashed the former POTUS for allegedly leaning to the "left" this campaign and abandoning his conservative ways.
"It seems like he's running to the left and I have always been somebody that's just been moored in conservative principles," DeSantis claimed of his election opponent. "So these will be interesting debates to have."
"I can tell you, you don't win nationally by moving to the left, you win nationally by standing for bold policy," he added. "We showed that in Florida. I never watered down anything I did."
While discussing the alleged differences between this campaign and the one that Trump ran during his first bid for president, DeSantis lamented, "I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump."
"This is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016 and I think the direction that he’s going with his campaign is the wrong direction," he continued. "For me it’s not about personalities, when Donald Trump was standing for things I believed in I supported him."
"For me it’s substantive driven, but when there’s substantive disagreements I’m going to stand for what’s right," the 44-year-old Floridian claimed. "At the end of the day... he is going left on a lot of the fiscal, he’s going left on culture, he’s even sided with Disney against me."
As OK! previously reported, DeSantis and the Disney World were in a heated legal battle over development rights to the surrounding areas in Florida. Trump dragged the politician in a Truth Social rant, claiming DeSantis had been "destroyed" by Disney.
"Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor," Trump predicted at the time. "In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer."
