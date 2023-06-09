Melania Trump Plans to 'Stand by Her Man' Despite Donald Trump's 38-Count Indictment: 'She Is Used to This'
Melania Trump hasn't been scared away by her husband's next flurry of criminal charges.
The former model — who shares 17-year-old son Barron with former POTUS Donald Trump — reportedly plans to "stand by her man" as he prepares be arraigned on 37 counts in a Miami, Fla., courthouse on Tuesday, June 13.
"She is used to this," an insider explained, referring to the embattled businessman's near continuous legal drama. "They are used to dealing with this stuff."
Meanwhile, a second source elaborated on why the mother-of-one hasn't made any public statements on the matter as of yet.
"Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately," they said. "He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming."
Although the ex-prez was recently seen DJing in New Jersey and Melania was spotted in New York City, according to another source, they will both be headed for their home state soon.
"Trump will be back at Mar-a-Lago, where his security is [better] and she will be with him," the source noted. "But she won’t be with him when he surrenders himself to authorities."
As OK! previously reported, the unsealed indictment revealed that Donald is set to be charged with 37 counts in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Among the charges include: willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
Federal investigators raided his Mar-a-Lago home in August 2022 and confiscated boxes of files in which they discovered documents that held "information about U.S. and foreign defense and weapons capabilities, U.S. nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. and its allies to military attack, and plans for a possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack."
Following the news of the indictment, the former President of the United States took to his Truth Social platform to slam the DOJ for including valet Walt Nauta in the legal filing.
"I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man," he wrote on Friday, June 9. "He has done a fantastic job! They are trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about 'Trump.' He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!"
The sources told Page Six Melania would be standing by her husband.