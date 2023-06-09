Donald Trump's 49-Page Indictment Unsealed…
Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents found in federal investigator's Mar-a-Lago raid last August.
The newly unsealed indictment details 38 counts against the embattled former POTUS, including: willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
Prosecutors rallied for an indictment, accusing Trump of allegedly violating Section 793 of the U.S. criminal code that prohibits “gathering, transmitting or losing” any information “respecting the national defense" after boxes of classified documents were discovered at his Florida home.
The legal filing noted that the documents held "information about U.S. and foreign defense and weapons capabilities, U.S. nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. and its allies to military attack, and plans for a possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack," per an outlet.
It was reported that Trump stored some of the classified files in his bathroom at one point, stacking boxes up against the walls and around the toilet and shower areas, as well as in other rooms that Mar-a-Lago staffers could easily access.
The indictment also accused Trump's former valet, Walt Nauta, — a U.S. Military veteran who worked at Trump's Florida resort following a stint at the White House — of playing a role in an attempted coverup of the documents in question.
- Donald Trump Indictment: Mar-a-Lago Diners Were Forced to Evacuate Restaurant After News Broke, Claims Witness
- Trump in Trouble: The Donald's Top Lawyers QUIT as He Faces Second Bombshell Indictment This Year
- 'The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!': Donald Trump Says 'Thugs' From the 'Department of Injustice' Are 'Destroying Lives' After Latest Indictment
Furthermore, the indictment appeared to reference a moment when Trump was caught on tape discussing and allegedly sharing details regarding a secret plan for an attack on Iran with others.
"Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this," he said in a recently released transcript of one of the conversations. "This was done by the military and given to me ... This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this."
"TRUMP told the individuals that the plan was ‘highly confidential’ and ‘secret,’" the indictment read. "TRUMP also said, ‘as president I could have declassified it,’ and, ‘Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret.’"
If convicted, Trump faces up to 20 years behind bars.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Wall Street Journal reported details of the indictment.