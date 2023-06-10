Donald Trump 'Can Win' 2024 Presidential Election, Journalist Dan Rather Declares: ‘No One in the Public Should Kid Themselves'
Even Dan Rather, 91, believes Donald Trump has a good shot at taking the White House!
In a recent interview, the iconic journalist shared his thoughts on the ex-president's attempt at retaking office in 2024.
"I don't think anyone in the press kids themselves — and no one in the public should kids themselves — should he be the Republican nominee, once again, he can win," Rather said.
"I'm not predicting he will win, but I'm simply saying it would be foolish to say, 'Oh, well, after all these things that have gone under the bridge, what we now know about President Trump, he couldn't possibly win.' I would say be careful. I don’t think that’s the case," the former CBS reporter explained.
Rather then discussed the controversial town hall CNN held for Trump last month.
"I think it's clear it was a mistake to do the kind of quote 'town hall' unquote that CNN put on," he spilled. "It allowed straight out propaganda. It was an unpaid political commercial."
In the same interview, the legendary news correspondent also touched on the firing of Tucker Carlson from Fox News after the network settled their lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million.
"Given the situation of the lawsuit, it's no surprise that Tucker Carlson lost his job because in the end, what it was about — beginning to end — was all about money," he stated. "As long as Tucker Carlson turned out considerable revenue and great profits for Fox and the Murdoch operation, he would be exceptionally well paid himself and would be seen as a valuable, if not the most valuable property that Fox had."
"The second it became about big money, even by Murdoch standards — a billion dollars or anything approaching that — then no surprise that Tucker Carlson became expendable. Having said that, I want to emphasize that what I know about the inner workings and decision making process in the tiers of Fox News could be written on the stomach of a germ, which is to say, I don't know much about it, but I think it is pretty obvious that it, in the end, it was about money and Tucker Carlson paid the price," Rather concluded.
Deadline reported on Rather's comments.