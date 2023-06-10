Donald Trump 'Can Win' 2024 Presidential Election, Journalist Dan Rather Declares: ‘No One in the Public Should Kid Themselves'

"I don't think anyone in the press kids themselves — and no one in the public should kids themselves — should he be the Republican nominee, once again, he can win," Rather said.

"I'm not predicting he will win, but I'm simply saying it would be foolish to say, 'Oh, well, after all these things that have gone under the bridge, what we now know about President Trump, he couldn't possibly win.' I would say be careful. I don’t think that’s the case," the former CBS reporter explained.