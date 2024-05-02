Donald Trump Slips Up, Claims 'We Were a Great Nation 3 Years Ago' — Which Is When Joe Biden Was President

Big whoops! Donald Trump bragged about how the world was in a better spot three years ago — except that wasn't when he was in office. Instead, in 2021, Joe Biden had won the 2020 election over Trump.

"We are not going to allow this horror to continue. Three years ago, we were a great nation, and we will soon be a great nation again," the 77-year-old said in his speech in Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 1, which was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

One person pointed out: "Three years ago, Joe Biden was President," while another joked: "At least he finally got something right."