Donald Trump Slips Up, Claims 'We Were a Great Nation 3 Years Ago' — Which Is When Joe Biden Was President
Big whoops! Donald Trump bragged about how the world was in a better spot three years ago — except that wasn't when he was in office. Instead, in 2021, Joe Biden had won the 2020 election over Trump.
"We are not going to allow this horror to continue. Three years ago, we were a great nation, and we will soon be a great nation again," the 77-year-old said in his speech in Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 1, which was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.
One person pointed out: "Three years ago, Joe Biden was President," while another joked: "At least he finally got something right."
A third person added, "For once I agree with him. We were, thanks to President Biden," while a fourth said, "Yes, we will be a great nation again because you will NOT be president."
In the same speech, the ex-president said: "1.2 trillion dollars for their fake..." before slurring his words.
Trump's mental fitness has been called into question ahead of the 2024 election.
According to a top psychiatrist, there's "overwhelming" evidence the businessman is suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.
Additionally, Trump has only gotten worse, according to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for Trump.
“I have said this before, he is not as sharp as he was in 2016. And not even as sharp as he was in 2020," she declared while chatting in an interview with CNN’s John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters in the same way but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now."
“And it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden. But there’s something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently," she continued.