Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reveals Donald Trump's Medical Records Show He Has Abnormally High Testosterone Levels for His Age in Odd Remark
Jan. 14 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a strange revelation about Donald Trump's hormones.
Sitting down with Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, on the Tuesday, January 13, episode of her podcast, the Health and Human Services secretary shared that Dr. Mehmet Oz said the president, 79, has the "highest testosterone levels that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old."
Explaining that the Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services told him such after reviewing the POTUS' medical records, he added, "I know the president will be happy that I repeat that."
RFK Jr. Questions Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Diet
Elsewhere in the interview, RFK Jr., 71, questioned the president's fast-food heavy diet. When Katie inquired about who has "the most unhinged eating habits" in the current administration, he replied: "Donald Trump."
"I don’t know how he’s alive," he declared. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and then you know KFC and Diet Coke, but he has the constitution of a deity, I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."
The controversial politician went on to share that Donald "trusts" the food served at chains like McDonald's, claiming he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road.
"I think he does eat pretty good food usually," Robert continued. "I mean, he’s got incredible health."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Donald Trump Is the 'Most Energetic Person'
The anti-vaccine activist also described Donald as "the most energetic person any of us have ever met," which White House spokesperson Kush Desai reiterated in a statement to an outlet: "Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having."
RFK Jr.'s remarks about the commander-in-chief's health come as the White House continues to fight rumors that he's been declining physically and mentally since the start of his second term.
Concern for Donald Trump's Health Continues
Many in the media and online have been expressing concerns about the president's ability to lead as he's been spewing nonsense in addresses and on Truth Social, as well as looking confused and dozing off during meetings.
For months, Donald has also been sporting bandages on his bruised hands when he's not using makeup to cover them. The president claimed the bruising was a result of his aspirin regimen.
According to the POTUS, he takes a higher dose than what his doctors recommend, despite being urged to cut back. He noted that he’s followed the same routine for more than two decades.
'I'm Sharper Than I Was 25 Years Ago'
"I’m a little superstitious. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood," he explained. "I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
Donald previously told reporters he'd "let you know when there's something wrong," adding that "there will be someday."
"That’s gonna happen to all of us," he stated. "But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything."
Despite all of the concern, Trump's doctor confirmed he was in good health after he had a physical exam and MRI in October 2025.