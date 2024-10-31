'Unhinged' Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Almost Falling and Missing Door Handle While Getting Into Garbage Truck: Watch
Donald Trump sparked concern that he's not all there less than one week out from the 2024 election.
In a new clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 78, was seen nearly falling while getting into a garbage truck on Wednesday, October 30.
"Me trying to get into the Uber after 9 drinks," one person wrote alongside the viral clip.
Of course, people were stunned to see Trump almost teeter over. One person wrote, "Unhealthy, unhinged and unfit for office," while another said, "I find it difficult to be compassionate in this situation, but there’s clearly something off with him, and his family needs to intervene."
A third person added, "He should be riding in the back where he belongs," while a fourth person stated: "Next step to the graveyard."
As OK! previously reported, Trump arrived to his Wisconsin rally on Wednesday night while on the campaign trail.
"250 million people are not garbage. I can tell you who the real garbage is but I won't say that," Trump, who sported an orange vest, told reporters gathered on the runway after landing.
"I said, 'Man, this is bad as all the cameras are on me. I said, 'Oh man, if I don't get up there this will be very embarrassing," he continued of being nervous about getting into the passenger seat due to its height.
- 'Offensive': Donald Trump Blasted for His Questionable Face Makeup During Garbage Truck Stunt in Wisconsin
- 'Garbage Goes in the Back': Jimmy Kimmel Ridicules Donald Trump's Awkward Truck Stunt in Wisconsin
- 'His Gait Is Worse Than a Peg-Legged Pirate': Donald Trump's Unsteady Walk Sparks Health Concerns — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump also commented on his look, stating, "I said I think it's OK, but I don't feel comfortable wearing a suit...then they said, 'Sir we have a vest.' I said, 'Should I leave my suit on and put it over the vest? But that doesn't look very good.'"
Not only did social media make fun of Trump's antics, but so did Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show.
"He went out and rented a garbage truck and put his name on the side," Kimmel said. "Shouldn’t they have put him in the back of that? The garbage goes in the back of the truck."
He then mocked his outfit, stating: "It really brings out the orange in his face, I have to say."
"This garbage thing is a serious problem for [Trump]," Kimmel added during his opening monologue. "He's facing a firestorm of anger from the Latino population. Bad Bunny, J. Lo, Ricky Martin have all come out in support of Kamala Harris this week. But instead of apologizing, which is not something he does, he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate Sean Hannity."