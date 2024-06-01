Bad Bunny Makes Kendall Jenner 'Feel Like a Queen' as Pair Is Officially Back Together
Kendall Jenner seems smitten with Bad Bunny after it's been revealed the duo are back together.
“Kendall loves the way he treats her,” the source added of the pair, who split in December 2023 after less than a year together. “He makes her feel like a queen.”
According to the insider, Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, picked up right where they left off after reconnecting at the Met Gala.
As OK! previously reported, they fueled reconciliation rumors when they were seen dining in Miami, Fla.
"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," a source told People. "There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other."
Meanwhile, another source said the model and the singer — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — took some space since they were "not on the same page in life."
"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the insider explained. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."
Jenner seemingly was exploring things with her ex Devin Booker, which led the rapper to think things over.
"Benny was not happy that Kendall was dating" and has "been wanting her back," the insider said. "Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her."
The Hollywood stars have been quiet about their relationship. During an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published in September 2023, he refrained from commenting on his personal life.
"With some people, I speak English – with some specific people," he told the outlet. "With one of them, I couldn't talk to her before."
However, another insider claimed they didn't think the two would make it.
"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," the source said. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."
Us Weekly spoke to the first source.