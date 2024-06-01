Bad Bunny Makes Kendall Jenner 'Feel Like a Queen' as Pair Is Officially Back Together

"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," a source told People. "There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other."

Meanwhile, another source said the model and the singer — born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — took some space since they were "not on the same page in life."

"It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out," the insider explained. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again."