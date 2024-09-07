Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Shimmering Silver Gown at Toronto Film Festival in First Red-Carpet Appearance Since Filing for Divorce From Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez may be on the heels of a recent breakup, but she still knows how to rock a red carpet!
On Friday, September 6, while attending the Toronto Film Festival for her newest flick, Unstoppable, the "On the Floor" singer dazzled in a revealing, floor-length Tamara Ralph dress fastened at the sides with large, black bows.
She accessorized the fabulous look with jeweled strappy heels and a metallic silver clutch. The brunette beauty's long hair hung loosely around her shoulders as she posed for the cameras.
This marks Lopez's first major red-carpet appearance since it was confirmed she'd officially filed for divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.
As OK! previously reported, following months of speculation about the status of their relationship, J.Lo filed for divorce from the Batman actor on August 20 — which was coincidentally the second anniversary of their lavish wedding in Georgia.
Last month, a source spilled the Hustlers actress filed the legal papers without an attorney and said there was no prenuptial agreement in place between the former couple.
Lopez reportedly hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who has worked for major Hollywood names such as Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner — but despite having a star attorney, a source revealed the split still had the potential to "get ugly" due to the lack of a prenup.
A second source dished Lopez had been "effectively blindsided" when Affleck made the choice to start "moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April."
Although she later returned to L.A. and tried to work on their relationship, the actor reportedly "wouldn’t answer texts or calls."
A separate insider noted, "She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben."
The pair, who initially met in the early 2000s while filming Gigli, quickly sparked a romance and got engaged in 2002. However, shortly before they were set to tie the knot, Lopez and Affleck decided to call it quits in 2004.
The two rekindled their relationship in 2021 and finally got married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022.