“He’s not very funny,” Trump said, referring to Jimmy Fallon after a clip from Kamala Harris' 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show aired during the rally, which focused on fracking. “Mamala Kamala just don’t give a frack.”

“Those three guys are being blown away by [Fox News’] Gutfeld,” Trump added. “When I first ran in 2015 or was thinking about running I went on [Jimmy’s] show, The Tonight Show, which is dying. They’re all dying. Where is Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny. It made you appreciate the greatness of Johnny Carson. These three guys are so bad."