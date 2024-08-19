'I Know What I Saw': Donald Trump's Nephew Claims Ex-Prez Is Showing Signs of 'Dementia' as It 'Runs in the Family'
Donald Trump really could be losing it, according to the ex-president's nephew Fred Trump III.
During a recent interview with Dean Obeidallah, he was asked about Donald's mental fitness as concerns grow ahead of the 2024 election. "You know, you wrote about Donald’s father and your grandfather having dementia the last years of his life and that. Do you see anything? I’m going to ask you to be a doctor. Do you see anything in Donald now that reminds you of the grandfather during the times of dementia?" the host asked Fred during the Friday, August 16, edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show.
"You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my, my father was tip-top until the end.' I can assure you that was not the case. Much like, you know, his making noise about crowd size again. You know, I was on a cable station on Thursday, and I said, 'Guess what? I was sitting two rows behind him at the inauguration. I know what I saw,'" he continued. "I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald’s older sister, my aunt Maryanne. Thank you for saying I am not a doctor, I don’t pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers. What it what it is."
Fred added that Donald's cousin John Walters also has dementia.
"It runs in the family. I’m not happy about it because guess what? I worry about it myself," he stated.
Fred pointed out that it worries him that Donald is "spewing" nonsense and can't "stick to a message."
"Now, like in North Carolina yesterday, he had one goal: to talk about the economy in a state he shouldn’t be at. He shouldn’t be spending millions of dollars. So, he goes to play the old merry tunes of craziness. You can tell his his base, while still amped up and dangerous, you can see them kind of chilling out a little bit on this play. It may be on its way to being played out. Not immediately. It’s going to be they’re going to be there for this election. There’s no doubt about it," he said.
"But I mean, you could see it in the faces of some people, like, 'Why the h--- am I here in Las Vegas? It’s 110 degrees out listening to sharks and electric batteries,'" he added.
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Donald's mental state has been spoken about.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.