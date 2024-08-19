'I Know What I Saw': Donald Trump's Nephew Claims Ex-Prez Is Showing Signs of 'Dementia' as It 'Runs in the Family'

"You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my, my father was tip-top until the end.' I can assure you that was not the case. Much like, you know, his making noise about crowd size again. You know, I was on a cable station on Thursday, and I said, 'Guess what? I was sitting two rows behind him at the inauguration. I know what I saw,'" he continued. "I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald’s older sister, my aunt Maryanne. Thank you for saying I am not a doctor, I don’t pretend to be. I just, I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers. What it what it is."

Fred added that Donald's cousin John Walters also has dementia.

"It runs in the family. I’m not happy about it because guess what? I worry about it myself," he stated.