Donald Trump Falsely Claims the U.S. Had 'No Problems' and the 'World Was Safe' During His Presidency
Donald Trump made a series of bold claims about what the world would be like if he'd won the 2020 election in his latest campaign video.
The 78-year-old former POTUS took to Truth Social on Wednesday, September 4, and insisted there were "no problems" while he was in the White House.
"There was no inflation under Trump. We had no problems, the world was safe," he said in the video. "There was no terrorist attacks under Trump. Russia wasn't taking land under Trump. Israel would have never been attacked under Trump."
"Think of it...all of the difference we'd have," he continued. "No inflation, no wars, it'd be a much different world right now, a much better world. But that's not the way it is."
Trump followed up his allegations by saying the U.S. was headed toward "World War III" because of "grossly incompetent leaders" and accused President Joe Biden of shirking his duties as president by "sleeping" all day at the beach.
The controversial politician has a well-documented history of making exaggerated or outright false claims throughout his presidential campaigns. Most recently, he said that he was "leading" in "most of the polls" against Vice President Kamala Harris.
"She's not having success. I'm having success," he said in August. "I'm doing great with the Hispanic vote, I'm doing great with black men. I'm doing great with women, because women want safety, and they don't have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country — many of them very dangerous people."
"We're doing well in the polls, we're leading in most of the polls," he added. "In the swing states, we're winning in almost every one of them."
However, according to Real Clear Politics, Trump was 2 points behind Harris in an average of polls around the time he made his statement. A CBS News poll also showed the vice president at 49 percent while Trump trailed behind at 47 percent.
This also isn't the first time Trump has mocked President Biden for being seen napping in public.
During a recent Michigan rally, he told the crowd, "Do we have a president? He just got back from California. He was supposed to go to the White House, he never got there. He went to Delaware and he's laying on a beach sleeping all day long. Who wants to sleep in public?"
However, he seemed to forget his own history of being caught snoozing during his New York hush money trial. Critics on social media quickly chimed in on the topic.
One user wrote, "Trump fell asleep at his criminal trial and the first night of the RNC," and another quipped, "I think it's much better to sleep on the beach than it is to sleep in the courtroom during your own trial."