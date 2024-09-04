Donald Trump Falsely Claims the U.S. Had 'No Problems' and the 'World Was Safe' During His Presidency

"She's not having success. I'm having success," he said in August. "I'm doing great with the Hispanic vote, I'm doing great with black men. I'm doing great with women, because women want safety, and they don't have safety when they have somebody allowing 20 million people into our country — many of them very dangerous people."

"We're doing well in the polls, we're leading in most of the polls," he added. "In the swing states, we're winning in almost every one of them."

However, according to Real Clear Politics, Trump was 2 points behind Harris in an average of polls around the time he made his statement. A CBS News poll also showed the vice president at 49 percent while Trump trailed behind at 47 percent.