Donald Trump Sparks Concern After Rambling About Bizarre Topics and Circles During Detroit Rally: 'He's Not Well'

Donald Trump once again went off on a bizarre tangent about circles during his Detroit rally on Thursday, October 10.

“This isn’t like Elon, with his rocket ships that land within 12 inches on the moon where they want it to land or he gets the engines back,” he said, referring to manufacturing Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets. “That was the first, I really, I said ‘who the hell did that.’ I saw engines about three, four years ago. These things were coming, cylinders, no wings, no nothing, and they’re coming down very slowly, landing on a raft in the middle of the ocean someplace with a circle. Boom!”