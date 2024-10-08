Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He 'Does Very Well With Women' and Will Keep Them 'Safe' Ahead of 2024 Election: 'A Real Chick Magnet'

Trump, 78, previously claimed that he has a way with women at a different rally.

In early September, he was called out for thanking his supporters' husbands for allowing them to attend all of his rallies ahead of the 2024 election.

"Somebody said 'women don't like Donald Trump.' I said, 'I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them,'" he told the crowd.

"Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country, they follow me all over the country," he said of the women at the Johnstown, Penn., rally. "I spoke to the husbands one time, I say 'how do you put up with this? ...Your wives are traveling all over the place."

He also called the group of women "beautiful" and "always perfectly coiffed."