Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He 'Does Very Well With Women' and Will Keep Them 'Safe' Ahead of 2024 Election: 'A Real Chick Magnet'
People aren't buying what Donald Trump is selling!
While chatting on The Ingraham Angle, the ex-president claimed women are some of his biggest supporters. "I say to the women, and I think I do very well with the women. It's a lot of fake polling because I say, 'I will keep you safe,'" he said in a video clip, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people thought the remarks were hysterical — especially since he's a convicted felon and was found liable for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.
One person wrote, "I don't know a single woman who would even consider voting for this mendacious fool. Not one," while another said, "Trump is not doing good with women. In fact, Melania doesn’t even want to be seen with him."
A third person added, "Donnie, I wouldn't trust you with a Barbie Doll!" while a fourth said, "Keep thinking that, buddy."
"Yea, he's a real chick magnet," a fifth person quipped.
Trump, 78, previously claimed that he has a way with women at a different rally.
In early September, he was called out for thanking his supporters' husbands for allowing them to attend all of his rallies ahead of the 2024 election.
"Somebody said 'women don't like Donald Trump.' I said, 'I think that's wrong. I think they love me. I love them,'" he told the crowd.
"Their husbands are great, but they allow them to go all over the country, they follow me all over the country," he said of the women at the Johnstown, Penn., rally. "I spoke to the husbands one time, I say 'how do you put up with this? ...Your wives are traveling all over the place."
He also called the group of women "beautiful" and "always perfectly coiffed."
Of course, people though the comments were uncalled for. One person wrote, "Despicable," while another said, "So weird."
A third person added, "2025 coming to a house near you! thanking husbands for allowing wives to attend...how belittling and demeaning!"
Trump might be lying through his teeth, as he previously picked apart Kamala Harris, who is also running for president.
"She doesn't lie in a complicated way because her mind doesn't work that way. She's not a smart person. She's a low IQ individual ... She's a stupid person. We can't have a stupid person as our president," Trump to Hugh Hewitt during a new interview on October 7.