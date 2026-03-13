Politics Melania Trump Roasted for Calling Herself a 'Visionary' in Women's History Month Speech: 'She Is as Big a Moron' as Her Husband Donald Source: MEGA First Lady Melania Trump was mercilessly mocked on social media following comments she made in a Women's History Month speech. Lesley Abravanel March 13 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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First Lady Melania Trump faced widespread social media ridicule after labeling herself a "visionary" during a speech celebrating Women's History Month on Thursday, March 12. “As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process,” she said. She described her approach to leadership as being "often alone at the top," noting that she follows her passion, listens to her instinct and maintains a "laser focus.”

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'I Follow My Passion'

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's recent speech went viral.

“Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances — filling my imagination with originality. Attention to detail, demanding schedules, and multi-tasking are everyday realities when building towards success,” she continued. The FLOTUS highlighted her hands-on involvement in her widely panned, eponymous documentary project, Melania, a critical flop but a financial success by documentary standards. Despite costing $75 million in production and marketing, it exceeded low expectations with a $7 million opening weekend. “This principle resonates across all my roles: as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. As well as with my new film, where I shaped its creative direction, served as producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign,” the first lady said.

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Melania Trump Brought Up Her Documentary

Source: MEGA The first lady's documentary came out earlier this year.

Reflecting on her experiences, she emphasized being a "curious-minded individual," noting that curiosity has opened doors to ideas and industries she might otherwise have overlooked. “Curiosity is a core value that keeps me ahead of the curve,” she said. “Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industries that I may have otherwise overlooked. This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and, of course, filmmaking," the 55-year-old former model said. "The lessons I learned when launching my earliest ventures, such as how to build a brand, create superior product design, and activate an advertising campaign, remain just as relevant today. Markets evolve, technologies change, but the fundamentals of thoughtful leadership and continuous learning are everlasting," she added.

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Melania Trump Gives Advice to Other Women

GIMME A BREAK: Melania Trump describes herself as a “visionary.”



“As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain laser focus.”



She is as big a moron as he is.

pic.twitter.com/5lkWb9fgs3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 12, 2026 Source: @CalltoActivism Melania Trump was roasted for her speech.

She concluded her personal reflections by offering advice to other women, urging them to "make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion.” Critics on social media and in news outlets characterized her remarks as "self-serving" and "self-aggrandizing". Many mocked the term "visionary," with some noting she attributed this mindset to her work in fashion, skincare, and filmmaking. “GIMME A BREAK: Melania Trump describes herself as a 'visionary,' posted popular anti-Trump account Call to Activism on X, who added, “She is as big a moron as he is.” Another agreed, writing, “Oh good gawd she's as delusional as the orange monstrosity.”

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was called 'pathetic.'