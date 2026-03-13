Melania Trump Roasted for Calling Herself a 'Visionary' in Women's History Month Speech: 'She Is as Big a Moron' as Her Husband Donald
March 13 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
First Lady Melania Trump faced widespread social media ridicule after labeling herself a "visionary" during a speech celebrating Women's History Month on Thursday, March 12.
“As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process,” she said.
She described her approach to leadership as being "often alone at the top," noting that she follows her passion, listens to her instinct and maintains a "laser focus.”
'I Follow My Passion'
“Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances — filling my imagination with originality. Attention to detail, demanding schedules, and multi-tasking are everyday realities when building towards success,” she continued.
The FLOTUS highlighted her hands-on involvement in her widely panned, eponymous documentary project, Melania, a critical flop but a financial success by documentary standards. Despite costing $75 million in production and marketing, it exceeded low expectations with a $7 million opening weekend.
“This principle resonates across all my roles: as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. As well as with my new film, where I shaped its creative direction, served as producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign,” the first lady said.
Melania Trump Brought Up Her Documentary
Reflecting on her experiences, she emphasized being a "curious-minded individual," noting that curiosity has opened doors to ideas and industries she might otherwise have overlooked.
“Curiosity is a core value that keeps me ahead of the curve,” she said. “Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industries that I may have otherwise overlooked. This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and, of course, filmmaking," the 55-year-old former model said.
"The lessons I learned when launching my earliest ventures, such as how to build a brand, create superior product design, and activate an advertising campaign, remain just as relevant today. Markets evolve, technologies change, but the fundamentals of thoughtful leadership and continuous learning are everlasting," she added.
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Melania Trump Gives Advice to Other Women
She concluded her personal reflections by offering advice to other women, urging them to "make time for yourself, educate yourself daily, and spread your passion.”
Critics on social media and in news outlets characterized her remarks as "self-serving" and "self-aggrandizing". Many mocked the term "visionary," with some noting she attributed this mindset to her work in fashion, skincare, and filmmaking.
“GIMME A BREAK: Melania Trump describes herself as a 'visionary,' posted popular anti-Trump account Call to Activism on X, who added, “She is as big a moron as he is.”
Another agreed, writing, “Oh good gawd she's as delusional as the orange monstrosity.”
“Such a visionary, she couldn't see that she'd get caught if she plagiarized a Michelle Obama speech, that it was wrong to wear a jacket that said 'I really don't care' to visit hurricane victims, or to be recorded saying she hates f------ Christmas. Yeah — that woman has vision,” noted another critic.
Another commenter noted a common pattern among those named Trump, writing, “Delusions of grandeur and a never-ending need to brag about themselves seem to be traits in the Donald Trump family. They are all so pathetic.”
The sentiment isn't just confined to social media.
A YouGov poll conducted in February ranked Melania second-least popular among the 11 most recent first ladies.