'Getting Worse Everyday': Donald Trump Sparks Concerns After Speaking 'Gibberish' and Claiming He Had an 'Incredible' Day in Court
Is Donald Trump OK?
On Thursday, April 25, the ex-president, 77, seemed out of it after wrapping up his hush money trial.
"Thank you very much, everybody. Today was breathtaking in this room. It was breathtaking. Amazing testimony. This is a case that should have never been filed, and it was really an incredible incredible day. Open your eyes. We can't let this continue to happy to our country," he said while speaking to the cameras in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
But people were concerned Trump was not acting like himself. One person wrote, "He sounds 150 years old," while another added, "Definitely out of breath."
A third person stated, "He's getting worse everyday. That was gibberish," while a fourth quipped: "We need subtitles on this."
One person noted how Trump needs to expand his vocabulary, writing, "Amazing, incredible. He needs new words!"
This is hardly the first time Trump has made headlines regarding his mental fitness.
As OK! previously reported, in February, the businessman spoke at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, where he made several gaffes while talking to the crowd.
He claimed the Biden administration has it out for Roman Catholics.
“No one will be touching the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear to you,” he declared. “They want you to say what they want you… what they want to have you say. And we’re not gonna let that happen. You’re going to say as you want and you’re going to believe and you’re going to believe in God. You’re gonna believe in God because God is here and God is watching. And God probably can’t believe what he’s seeing!”
“I will protect the content that is pro-God. We’re going to protect pro-God context and content," he continued. “To that end, at the request of the NRB, I will do my part to protect AM radio in our cars. You know, we like to listen to AM radio.”
However, Trump has continued to declare he's all there mentally, especially after taking a test.
“I said, ‘I gotta take it, ’cause I gotta shut it up,'” Trump said. “And I took it, and I aced it.”
“And let me tell you, they always show you the first one — like a giraffe, a tiger, a whale,” Trump previously said. “Which one is the whale? Ok… And that goes on for three or four. And then it gets harder, and harder, and harder. And then it’s ‘multiply 3,293 times four, divide by three.’ They have plenty of tough stuff.”