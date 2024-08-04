OK Magazine
'Dementia Don Strikes Again': 'Unfit' Donald Trump Slammed After Glitching During Georgia Rally Speech 

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/Fox News

Donald Trump glitched while speaking to supporters in Atlanta, Ga.

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

What was Donald Trump trying to say?

On Saturday, August 3, the former president, 78, completely butchered the word “wrecking” while speaking to supporters in Atlanta, Ga.

Source: @Acyn/X

“Together we will stop Kamala Harris’ nation wrecktin —” Trump stated as he appeared to completely lose his train of thought.

In an attempt to recover, he continued, “I’ll tell you what, when you see what she’s done to our nation. She’s wrecking our nation.”

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user then uploaded the clip along with the caption, “Trump glitching already early on: We will stop Kamala Harris’ nation wreckting—-.”

In response, the public bashed the father-of-five for his inability to share a coherent thought in the moment.

unfit donald trump dementia don slammed glitching georgia rally speech
Source: Fox News

Donald Trump lost his train of thought while trying to say rival Kamala Harris is 'wrecking' the nation.

Unfit loser,” one person penned, while another echoed, “Dementia Don strikes again. He’s unfit.”

“Is that from Adderall or the cocaine?” a third individual speculated, as a fourth pointed out, “'… I’ll tell you what’ = I just realized my words aren’t coming out right and I need to reboot!”

As OK! previously reported, this was not the only part of Trump’s Georgia speech that caught people’s eye, as he was also bashed for claiming he only likes those who like him.

“Trump: ‘Bruce Springsteen. I am not a huge fan. I have a bad trait. I only like people who like me. Does that make sense?’” one social media user stated, quoting part of Trump’s speech from a clip.

unfit donald trump dementia don slammed glitching georgia rally speech
Source: MEGA

Rumors have swirled Donald Trump is suffering from dementia due to his many gaffes.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
“I have a bad trait: I fit the definition of a narcissist. Is that bad?” someone penned in response to the video, while another wrote, “Yeah. Narcissistic people are usually like that.”

A third individual added, “No s---. Trump doesn’t endorse conservatives based on policy — they just have to say nice things about him,” as another noted, “Only one bad trait? It's more like he has a copious amount of them.”

unfit donald trump dementia don slammed glitching georgia rally speech
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been traveling around the country to old rallies ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The criticisms about Trump’s ability to run for president in 2024 have circulated for months now, with one doctor even claiming the ex-commander-in-chief has memory issues.

"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said of how Trump would mix up Barack Obama with Joe Biden.

Source: OK!

"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," the doctor shared.

In addition to Dodes opinion, New York psychologist Suzanne Lachmann claimed Trump often seems to “forget how the sentence began and invent something in the middle" resulting in "an incomprehensible word salad."

Lachmann explained how this is behavior she "frequently [sees] in patients who have dementia."

