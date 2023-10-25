Donald Trump Fined $10,000 for 'Blatantly' Violating Judge's Gag Order by Targeting His Clerk
Former President Donald Trump was fined $10,000 on Wednesday, October 25, after the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial, Arthur Engoron, found that the former U.S. president violated a gag order in the case for a second time.
Last week, the judge fined Trump $5,000 after he failed to take down a Truth Social post disparaging the judge's law clerk. Engoron had previously barred Trump from making comments attacking court staff.
Engoron concluded that Trump's recent comments were a clear violation of the gag order. Although Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise argued that the comments were directed at Michael Cohen, the judge did not buy the argument and refused to reconsider the fine.
In his earlier ruling, Engoron had warned that any future transgressions could result in "far more severe" sanctions, including imprisonment.
During the trial, Cohen testified that Trump's family business is accused of unlawfully manipulating its finances to deceive lenders and insurers.
Cohen, who used to be Trump's lawyer and fixer, also acknowledged that he had a financial incentive to criticize his ex-boss but defended his credibility.
Trump's lawyer Alina Habba questioned Cohen about the financial gains he has made from his political podcast and two books since cutting ties with Trump and becoming one of his fiercest critics.
Cohen's testimony could bolster the attorney general's argument that Trump and his company unlawfully inflated property values.
Cohen's admitted record of deceit could undermine his credibility in the eyes of Judge Engoron, who will ultimately decide the outcome of the trial.
The former Trump lawyer pleaded guilty to tax fraud, campaign finance violations and perjury in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison. He has defended his credibility and stated that some of his crimes were done at Trump's direction.
Before the trial began, Judge Engoron found that Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth and ordered the dissolution of companies that control his real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. However, this ruling is currently on hold as Trump appeals.
The trial primarily focuses on damages. Attorney General Letitia James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his eldest sons, Donald Jr and Eric, from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.
The outcome of this trial could potentially have a significant impact on Trump's business empire.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has defended the valuations of his properties. Additionally, he has pleaded not guilty in four separate criminal cases this year.