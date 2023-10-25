Donald Trump Fined $10,000 for 'Blatantly' Violating Judge's Gag Order by Targeting His Clerk

Last week, the judge fined Trump $5,000 after he failed to take down a Truth Social post disparaging the judge's law clerk. Engoron had previously barred Trump from making comments attacking court staff.

Engoron concluded that Trump's recent comments were a clear violation of the gag order. Although Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise argued that the comments were directed at Michael Cohen, the judge did not buy the argument and refused to reconsider the fine.

In his earlier ruling, Engoron had warned that any future transgressions could result in "far more severe" sanctions, including imprisonment.