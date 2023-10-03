'Fact Check!': Donald Trump Slammed After Wrongfully Claiming His Fraud Trial 'Took Him Off the Campaign Trail'

CNN personality Dana Bash replayed the clip on the popular news network before slamming the embattled ex-prez for his complaint.

"Fact check. He doesn’t have to be there!" Bash responded after the video. "There is no requirement. He’s not compelled legally to be there."

"His campaign aides make it pretty clear that they think that this is the best campaign stop for him, the best use of his time as a candidate in the short-term, as he could possibly have," she continued. "Despite how painful it might be when it comes to the core of who he is — a businessman."