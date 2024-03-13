Donald Trump Is 'Surrounded Entirely by Enablers' Trying to Hide the Former President's Cognitive Decline, White House Reporters Says

Lemire appeared on the Morning Joe panel with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski where he discussed the team around the former president.

"He's surrounded entirely by enablers during this campaign and would be again if he'd be in the White House a second time," Lemire said.

"There would be no guardrails or adults in the room, it'd be people doing what he wants," he explained. "To your point, he is not the same guy. You can watch video footage of the 2016 campaign, some of his time in the White House. We played last week a clip from the debate between Trump and [Joe] Biden back in 2020."

"It was striking even then how much Trump has changed, how he's aged. He is in his late 70s, he is only a couple years younger than President Biden."