Donald Trump Is 'Surrounded Entirely by Enablers' Trying to Hide the Former President's Cognitive Decline, White House Reporters Says
MSNBC correspondent and White House reporter Jonathan Lemire claims that Donald Trump's campaign team is aware of the former president's mental decline and are taking steps to prevent voters from noticing.
Lemire appeared on the Morning Joe panel with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski where he discussed the team around the former president.
"He's surrounded entirely by enablers during this campaign and would be again if he'd be in the White House a second time," Lemire said.
"There would be no guardrails or adults in the room, it'd be people doing what he wants," he explained. "To your point, he is not the same guy. You can watch video footage of the 2016 campaign, some of his time in the White House. We played last week a clip from the debate between Trump and [Joe] Biden back in 2020."
"It was striking even then how much Trump has changed, how he's aged. He is in his late 70s, he is only a couple years younger than President Biden."
Lemire pointed out that Trump is feeling pressure due to not securing as much of the Republican vote as he'd like.
"Pressure because of the money he now owes, nearly half a billion dollars in a couple cases in New York City, and pressure that his first criminal case, a case that could theoretically put him in prison, starts in just three weeks," he explained. "We are seeing it night after night on the rally stage, where he seems to even just lose control of the English language."
- Donald Trump's Cognitive Decline in 'Plain View' After Series of Flubs and Incoherent Speeches, Lawrence O'Donnell Claims
- #TrumpIsNotWell Trends After Voters Worry About Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Needs a Psychiatric Evaluation'
- 'It's Gotten Worse': Donald Trump Isn't as 'Sharp' as He Once Was, Claims Ex-Aide
Scarborough chimed in, telling the panel, "They're trying to keep him off the stage as much as possible ... Obviously, they don't want that out there. They don't want him on Truth Social. Again, he only hurts himself politically."
Lemire and Scarborough aren't the first ones to point out Trump's mental lapses.
As OK! previously reported, Lawrence O'Donnell delved into the topic of the former president's cognitive abilities, drawing attention to a stark contrast between the Trump from the late '90s to the one we have today.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In recent public appearances at rallies and conventions, Trump has repeatedly flubbed names of people and locations while confusing people for one another. During his speaking engagement at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tenn., he called Snake Mountain "Steak Mountain."
He's also mistaken his lone GOP primary opponent and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.