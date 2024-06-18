Donald Trump Would 'Storm Off and Return Hours Later' If Cameras Weren't Ready to Shoot His Scenes for 'The Apprentice'

Donald Trump acted like a child while filming his scenes for The Apprentice, a new book called Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, which was released on June 18, revealed.

"As time went on, he was finicky about having to wait at all on the set of The Apprentice. If he arrived and the cameras weren’t ready to shoot his scene, he’d storm off and return hours later, just to prove a point. To help track his whereabouts in real time, members of the show’s transportation team were instructed to trail Trump when he took his own car," the excerpt reads, according to Variety.