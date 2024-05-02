Donald Trump Throws a Temper Tantrum at Rally as He Repeats 'I'm Not Unpopular' Multiple Times: Watch
Donald Trump went on a rant after he was called "unpopular" recently.
During a speech in Michigan on Wednesday, May 1, the 77-year-old reiterated to the crowd why he's the best candidate ahead of the 2024 election.
"He's very unpopular ... I'm not unpopular! We had 94 percent, 95 percent popularity in the Republican party. I'm not unpopular! Amazing. I'm not unpopular!" he told his supporters at the rally in a clip shared on X.
But people couldn't help but disagree with him and point out that he's likely not confident in winning the race.
One person wrote, "Yes, the most popular people are always screaming that," while another said, "He sounds like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum. Just close your eyes and you can see him jumping up and down screaming 'I'M NOT UNPOPULAR.' Mommy, make them stop..."
A third person bluntly stated: "You lost the popular vote twice and soon to be three times. That’s a election record."
As OK! previously reported, Trump seemed to be incapable of reading the teleprompter while at a prior rally that same day.
In a new video clip uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president said: "1.2 trillion dollars for their fake..." before slurring his words.
Of course, people weighed in on how how his mental fitness has gone down in the past few years.
One person pondered, "How can anyone listen to this and think wow, what a genius," while another joked, “Fake infrastrucushureparauhheet.”
A third person added, "No wonder he didn’t do anything about infrastructure in this country. He can’t say the word."
A fourth simply stated: "well literacy is required so that may be the issue," while a fifth user said: "He’s getting worse and worse…"
Though Trump constantly reminds everyone he's all there mentally, a top psychiatrist said there's "overwhelming" evidence the businessman is suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
"If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," Dodes added.