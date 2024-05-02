Donald Trump Throws a Temper Tantrum at Rally as He Repeats 'I'm Not Unpopular' Multiple Times: Watch

But people couldn't help but disagree with him and point out that he's likely not confident in winning the race.

One person wrote, "Yes, the most popular people are always screaming that," while another said, "He sounds like a toddler throwing a temper tantrum. Just close your eyes and you can see him jumping up and down screaming 'I'M NOT UNPOPULAR.' Mommy, make them stop..."

A third person bluntly stated: "You lost the popular vote twice and soon to be three times. That’s a election record."