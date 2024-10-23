Journalist Mark Halperin, who was among the first to report that President Joe Biden would withdraw from the presidential race in July, claims he knows some information about Donald Trump that could ruin him.

"I know of one story... I don't believe it is true. But if it's true, it would end Donald Trump's campaign," he said while talking on his Morning Meeting show on YouTube on Tuesday, October 22. "What we're seeing in the final days are actors who want a certain outcome."