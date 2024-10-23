Donald Trump in Hot Water: Journalist Mark Halperin Claims He's Been Pitched Story That Could 'End' Ex-President's Campaign
Journalist Mark Halperin, who was among the first to report that President Joe Biden would withdraw from the presidential race in July, claims he knows some information about Donald Trump that could ruin him.
"I know of one story... I don't believe it is true. But if it's true, it would end Donald Trump's campaign," he said while talking on his Morning Meeting show on YouTube on Tuesday, October 22. "What we're seeing in the final days are actors who want a certain outcome."
"There are people pitching stuff, and if it were true, it would end his campaign," he continued.
Halperin claimed he knows some journalists and media figures who are being pitched stories ahead of the election, which is on Tuesday, November 5. He also brought up a story in The Atlantic, which was published on Tuesday, in which Trump was accused by his former chief-of-staff John Kelly for praising Adolf Hitler.
On Tuesday, Halperin also predicted who would come out on top and win the 2024 presidential race.
“If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, and that’s a big if, we’ll almost certainly know before Election Day who’s going to win,” Halperin said.
According to key data, Halperin said it looks like Trump could win some of the key swing states.
“[M]ake no mistake, if these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we’ll know that Donald Trump’s going to be president on Election Day,” he said.
“It’s more important than almost anything, because it’s giving us insight into a variety of factors that are counting for a Republican overperformance by various metrics in the early voting in the battleground states," he continued of people early voting so far.
Halperin focused on the early vote totals coming from Nevada so far.
“The Democrats usually have a huge lead there, [it’s] 4,500 votes,” the journalist said. “The rurals are overperforming their share of the electorate."
However, Halperin said not to rely on the information too much as it likely will shift in the next few weeks.
[D]on’t overread the early vote, OK?” Halperin stated. “It can change. We don’t know exactly who’s casting these ballots, how they’re voting, etc.”
“But every analyst I’ve talked to in the last 24 hours, including people who speak publicly, say if this continues, Donald Trump can’t lose because the Democrats can’t possibly do well enough on Election Day,” he added.