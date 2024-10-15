or
'Scared' Donald Trump Is Staying Away From Kamala Harris, Chris Wallace Says: He's 'Sticking to the Basement'

Chris Wallace said since Donald Trump is 'scared' of Kamala Harris, he's staying out of her way.

Oct. 15 2024, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Chris Wallace believes Donald Trump is hiding from Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

“You know, I don’t have a firm answer in terms of but I have a gut feeling. And my gut feeling is that debate on some level scared Donald Trump," Wallace replied to the co-hosts during the Tuesday, October 15, episode of The View while referring to the September 10 presidential debate.

He continued, "And he realized that, one, giving a platform to Kamala Harris is a bad idea, which is why he’s not going to do another debate which would attract 50, 60, 70 million people. And if he were to appear on 60 Minutes alongside her, people were going to one, compare them and two, it was going to attract a bigger audience. And I think he feels I’m going to stick into my area. Look, he’s got a huge base that is going to support him despite all of the reasons that you guys have been talking about today. And I think he thinks, you know, to the degree, in a funny way, I think he’s doing what Joe Biden did in 2020, which is sticking to the basement."

Sunny Hostin then asked if Trump, 78, who has declared he doesn't want to debate Harris, 59, again, is nervous about being "fact-checked" again.

“Yeah. But, you know, he could have he could have argued that. No, I think he’s a little bit scared about being seen and compared to Kamala Harris,” Wallace replied.

As the 2024 election inches closer, Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Wallace, 77, why the race is tight.

“If I did, I’d go to Las Vegas. I think that the race right now obviously is within the margin of error, very close nationally, very close in those seven swing states,” replied the former Fox News anchor.

"I will say that I think that Kamala Harris had a fantastic launch. And really it went from the time that she became the nominee, the convention, the debate, which was, I thought, a shutout she’d pitched against against Donald Trump. It feels to me like she has plateaued and and she has to find a way to kind of close the sale close the sale about what she would do and who she is, because I think people still have questions about that," he continued.

Trump was previously asked why he didn't want to face off against Harris again in September.

“We just don’t think it’s necessary. We had the two,” Trump said during an with Telemundo Arizona.

“We think we’ve discussed everything. We don’t think they want it either," he added, suggesting that Harris should " go out and run the country properly instead of worrying about a debate."

