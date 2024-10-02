Donald Trump Jr. Gets Schooled Over Bold 'Hitler' Claim on Live TV by Kaitlan Collins: Watch

Donald Trump Jr. got schooled by CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a recent interview.

On Tuesday, October 1, Trump Jr. was watching the debate from CBS News' New York City Studio between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz when he clashed with the news anchor about his father, Donald Trump, being compared to Adolf Hitler — before she reminded him that J.D. once did the same thing.

“The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father,” the businessman told Collins, referring to the two recent attempts on taking out his father.