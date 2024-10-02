or
Donald Trump Jr. Gets Schooled Over Bold 'Hitler' Claim on Live TV by Kaitlan Collins: Watch

donald trump jr scoled over hitler claims pp
Source: CNN

Donald Trump Jr. got fact-checked by Kaitlan Collins when she interviewed him on October 1.

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. got schooled by CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a recent interview.

On Tuesday, October 1, Trump Jr. was watching the debate from CBS News' New York City Studio between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz when he clashed with the news anchor about his father, Donald Trump, being compared to Adolf Hitler — before she reminded him that J.D. once did the same thing.

“The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father,” the businessman told Collins, referring to the two recent attempts on taking out his father.

who is donald trump jrs alleged mistress bettina anderson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. tried to blame the media on 'threats' against his father.

“No one wants the threats against his life to happen. You can’t blame the media for those threats, there’s been no evidence that that’s what drove those," Collins replied.

Don Jr. retorted: “When someone calls – and allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it, whether you want to believe it or not.”

donald trump jr scoled over hitler claims
Source: CNN

Kaitlan Collins fact-checked Donald Trump Jr. during their interview.

Kaitlan then recalled how J.D. once "likened your dad to Hitler as well."

“He questioned if he was America’s Hitler," she said, shutting down the conversation.

jd vance private dms criticisms donald trump failed presidency
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance previously compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

As OK! previously reported, J.D., who was once a vocal critic of Donald, previously scolded his now-running mate on Facebook in 2016.

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” J.D. wrote at the time.

donald trump trolled small head tosses chicken nuggets
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has been asked about his prior comments in recent interviews.

After Donald announced J.D. would be his running mate ahead of the 2024 election, his past came back to haunt him, but he claimed he changed his mindset about the politician.

"I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity," he explained to Sean Hannity earlier this year. "If you go back to what I thought in 2016, another thing that was going on, Sean, is I bought into the media’s lies and distortions. I bought into this idea that somehow he was going to be so different, a terrible threat to democracy. It was a joke."

During the debate on October 1, he was also asked about his prior remarks, claiming he "was wrong about Donald Trump" and had a skewed perspective of Donald due to “media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record."

