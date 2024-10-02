Donald Trump Jr. Gets Schooled Over Bold 'Hitler' Claim on Live TV by Kaitlan Collins: Watch
Donald Trump Jr. got schooled by CNN's Kaitlan Collins during a recent interview.
On Tuesday, October 1, Trump Jr. was watching the debate from CBS News' New York City Studio between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz when he clashed with the news anchor about his father, Donald Trump, being compared to Adolf Hitler — before she reminded him that J.D. once did the same thing.
“The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father,” the businessman told Collins, referring to the two recent attempts on taking out his father.
“No one wants the threats against his life to happen. You can’t blame the media for those threats, there’s been no evidence that that’s what drove those," Collins replied.
Don Jr. retorted: “When someone calls – and allows people to have a platform to call someone literally Hitler every day for nine years, it creates it, whether you want to believe it or not.”
Kaitlan then recalled how J.D. once "likened your dad to Hitler as well."
“He questioned if he was America’s Hitler," she said, shutting down the conversation.
As OK! previously reported, J.D., who was once a vocal critic of Donald, previously scolded his now-running mate on Facebook in 2016.
“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” J.D. wrote at the time.
After Donald announced J.D. would be his running mate ahead of the 2024 election, his past came back to haunt him, but he claimed he changed his mindset about the politician.
"I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity," he explained to Sean Hannity earlier this year. "If you go back to what I thought in 2016, another thing that was going on, Sean, is I bought into the media’s lies and distortions. I bought into this idea that somehow he was going to be so different, a terrible threat to democracy. It was a joke."
During the debate on October 1, he was also asked about his prior remarks, claiming he "was wrong about Donald Trump" and had a skewed perspective of Donald due to “media stories that turned out to be dishonest fabrications of his record."