Donald Trump Makes Strange Claim About the Name of the Country If He Wins 2024 Election

Those critical of Trump wasted no time in ridiculing his latest claim about the name of the country, with some posing the rhetorical question, "Who wants to tell him?"

Retired General Michael Hayden expressed disbelief, tweeting, "He was the president? Really?"

Another tweet sarcastically suggested trademarking the new name in order to prevent Trump from exploiting it for personal gain, quipping, "I hope we have that term trademarked. Otherwise, Trump will grab it and start charging all of us."

A third X user wrote, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 938 times, and I must be a MAGA."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!