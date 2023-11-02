Donald Trump Makes Strange Claim About the Name of the Country If He Wins 2024 Election
In a recent post on his Truth Social website, former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on President Joe Biden and expressed his concerns about his growing legal issues.
However, it was a strange claim about the future of the country — should the businessman be reelected — that had many people scratching their heads.
"We're gonna have a great country. It's gonna be called the United States of America," Trump proclaimed, seemingly overlooking the obvious fact that the nation already bears that name.
The intention behind his comment remains unclear, but this is not the first time he has made unusual remarks regarding the name of the country he once led.
Last week, while on the campaign trail, Trump made another puzzling declaration, claiming he just realized that the abbreviation for the United States, "U.S.," also spells the word "us."
"I just picked that up. Has anyone ever thought of that? I just picked that up," he stated in New Hampshire.
"Now, if we say something genius, they'll never say it," Trump lamented. "They've never said, 'Trump's a great speaker.'"
Those critical of Trump wasted no time in ridiculing his latest claim about the name of the country, with some posing the rhetorical question, "Who wants to tell him?"
Retired General Michael Hayden expressed disbelief, tweeting, "He was the president? Really?"
Another tweet sarcastically suggested trademarking the new name in order to prevent Trump from exploiting it for personal gain, quipping, "I hope we have that term trademarked. Otherwise, Trump will grab it and start charging all of us."
A third X user wrote, "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 938 times, and I must be a MAGA."
As OK! previously reported, less than 24 hours before he made his odd claim about the country's name, Trump took to Truth Social once more to share a video aimed at his supporters — who he accidentally called "tyrants."
"With the 2024 election now less than one year away, this is your chance to take a stand against tyrants that support the one and only movement to save our country and Make America Great Again," the ex-president told his 6.4 million followers. "We must win in 2024."
This slip-up was even more confusing given that it was a pre-taped statement that could've easily been edited or reshot to fix the obvious flub.