Donald Trump Claims He Shouldn't 'Have to Defend Myself From Bogus Indictments' as He Slams 'Crooked' Joe Biden
Donald Trump lashed out amid his political woes — and even took aim at President Joe Biden in the process.
"Why should I have to defend myself from bogus indictments and numerous other lawsuits all of which have been brought and coordinated by the person that I'm running against, and leading in the polls, Crooked Joe Biden. This is an unprecedented situation that cannot be addressed individually, but only as a whole. These SEVEN cases are all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE - a very unfair situation that should be addressed by the United States Supreme Court, or other presidents will do the same thing!!!" the 77-year-old fumed on Truth Social on Friday, August 18.
As OK! previously reported, the former president was indicted for the fourth time in August, as he allegedly attempted to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
However, he's maintained his innocence along the way.
“I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST,” he vented. “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT.”
Now, Trump is apparently bowing out of the upcoming Republican debate. Instead, he will participate in an interview with Tucker Carlson on the same night.
Prior to the report, Trump revealed why he wouldn't be on stage alongside his rivals. "Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence," the businessman began.
"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," the father-of-five pointed out, dissing the other candidates, such as Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie.
"[Ronald] Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he declared.