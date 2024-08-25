'Nervous' Donald Trump 'Struggling' With How to 'Combat' VP Kamala Harris, Reveals Kaitlan Collins: 'He Does Not' Want to Debate Her

"I think Trump is nervous about it. I talk to a lot of sources in his world. I think he has really struggled with it. It’s not just a narrative or a talking point from Democrats," the journalist told Bill Maher and fellow panelists Democratic strategist James Carville and GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

"He really has struggled with how to combat her. And I think going into that debate, he does not really want to do it," she continued. "I think it’s difficult, if not impossible, for him to pull out because his campaign manager had cards printed that said 'anywhere, time, any place' for President [Joe] Biden. And it would look weak. But I don’t think he’s looking forward to it at this point."