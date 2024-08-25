'Nervous' Donald Trump 'Struggling' With How to 'Combat' VP Kamala Harris, Reveals Kaitlan Collins: 'He Does Not' Want to Debate Her
Donald Trump may be shaking in his boots over his upcoming debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.
During the Friday, August 23, episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins gave her take on what may be going through the Republican candidate's head before facing off against the Democratic nominee during the big event on September 10.
"I think Trump is nervous about it. I talk to a lot of sources in his world. I think he has really struggled with it. It’s not just a narrative or a talking point from Democrats," the journalist told Bill Maher and fellow panelists Democratic strategist James Carville and GOP Congressman Dan Crenshaw.
"He really has struggled with how to combat her. And I think going into that debate, he does not really want to do it," she continued. "I think it’s difficult, if not impossible, for him to pull out because his campaign manager had cards printed that said 'anywhere, time, any place' for President [Joe] Biden. And it would look weak. But I don’t think he’s looking forward to it at this point."
Last week, Harris gave a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention, where she accepted the party's nomination. During the address, the former prosecutor slammed Trump for what he would possibly do if he was back in office.
"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man," she told the crowd. "But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity of when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election."
- 'The Laziest President America Has Ever Had': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Golfing Instead of Campaigning as 2024 Election Looms
- 'Orange' Donald Trump Dragged for Looking Like a 'Drag Queen' in Unedited Photo
- 'Made This So Much Worse': 'Jerk' J.D. Vance Under Fire Again for Saying He Doesn't Regret Making Childless Cat Ladies Comment
"Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails, and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States," Harris noted. “Not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had: himself.”
Following her big moment, the businessman dialed into Fox News to react to the speech. "She's not having success. I'm doing great with the Hispanic voters. I'm doing great with Black men. I'm doing great with women because women want safety," he ranted during his appearance on the cable news network," he ranted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, people on social media weren't having his rude remarks. "I am loving this because he just comes off as incredibly desperate. I remember the times when they would skip a commercial break to allow him to speak. Those days are gone. Shut up. Byeeee Donald," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about Trump.
"Someone needs to take the keys away from the old man before he hurts himself," another chimed in.