Donald Trump Roasted After 'Indirectly Endorsing' Kamala Harris: 'It's Almost Painful to Watch'
Donald Trump was mocked on social media after appearing to give political rival Vice President Kamala Harris an unintended compliment.
He made the remark during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, August 22, when the former POTUS went on a tirade about the "destruction" of San Francisco.
"She destroyed San Francisco. Absolutely destroyed it! She destroyed California. You can’t go into California. You can’t go into San Francisco. It’s not livable," Trump, 78, ranted. "15 years ago, it was the best city in the country! One of the best cities in the world!"
"And now you can’t do anything. Look at what she’s done," he continued. "And now she’s going to be president, and she’s going to do the exact same thing."
The Republican Voters Against Trump X account shared a clip of the speech, captioned: "The mayor of San Francisco 15 years ago was Gavin Newsom, and the DA was Kamala Harris."
One X user replied, "In a way, Trump is endorsing Kamala," and another added, "Trump indirectly endorsing Kamala wasn't on my bingo card."
A third person chimed in, "It's almost painful to watch Trump try so hard to slam VP Harris and fail so miserably at it."
Newsom himself took to X and responded, "Thanks @realDonaldTrump!!"
However, some pro-Trump users pointed out that it's possible he was actually saying their leadership negatively affected the bustling tourism spot over a long period of time.
"This isn't the burn you think it is. It's been all downhill since then, because of the destruction they caused," one person said, and another agreed, "It takes a while for your policies to ruin a city."
However, this isn't the first time Trump has been accused of supporting Harris, 59. Another critic pointed out he's even donated to her campaign over the years.
As OK! previously reported, both Donald and Ivanka Trump are recorded as giving donations to the current vice president's former political campaigns. Fact-checking reports confirmed the 78-year-old presidential hopeful donated $6,000 to Harris' campaign between 2011 and 2013 — 5,000 was donated in 2011 when she first ran for attorney general, and he donated another $1,000 in 2013 during her reelection campaign.
Ivanka also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014.
Donald brought up the donations himself in a 2016 interview.
"These politicians, they’re so bad. ou know, it’s interesting. I was looking at the ones I’m running against. I’ve contributed to most of them — can you believe it?" he asked.
"And one of them said, 'No, I don’t think you’ve contributed to me.' They found out I did. I contribute to everybody," he continued. "I’ve given to Democrats. I’ve given to Hillary [Clinton]. I’ve given to everybody, because that was my job. I’ve got to give to them because when I want something I get it. When I call, they kiss my a--. It’s true."