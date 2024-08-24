'Unhappy' Donald Trump Gets Bored When the President of the Arizona Police Association Takes Over His Speech: Watch
Donald Trump doesn’t care to share the spotlight!
Following the former President's rally in Glendale, Ariz., on Friday, August 23, a clip from the event went viral, where Trump seemed bored by the President of the Arizona Police Association's speech.
In the clip, which was accompanied by the caption, “Yikes, looks like the President of the Arizona Police Association is using up more time than Trump wanted to give him,” the 78-year-old appeared restless before seemingly mumbling for the official to wrap up.
In response to the awkward moment, the public slammed Trump for his rude behavior.
“He is unhappy and bored whenever someone else is speaking,” one person penned, while another added, “Exactly this. He is entirely uninterested in anything that isn't only about him and where he is not the immediate center of attention.”
A third user dissed, “The face tells you everything. A 78-year-old toddler about to throw a tantrum! Good luck America you’re going to need it!” as one more echoed, “Attention span of a gnat.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s Arizona rally came after he had a freak out on live TV after Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech at the DNC on Thursday, August 22.
While talking on the phone with Fox News, the ex-commander-in-chief said his "biggest reaction" to the vice president's address was why she didn’t mention her “complaints about" the Biden administration.
"She could have done it three and a half years ago. She could do it tonight by leaving the auditorium and going to Washington, D.C., and closing the border," Trump rambled. "She doesn't need a bill. I didn't have a bill. I closed the border and created the safest border we've ever had in the history of our country."
The father-of-five seemed quite flustered during the call, as he jumped from topic to topic and was heard repeatedly hitting buttons on his phone.
Individuals on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to how “rattled” Trump seemed to be on the call.
"Trump is officially in CODE: RED. This 78-year-old is about to be up all night, high blood pressure and all!" one person wrote, while another commented, "Dude is literally having a mental breakdown on live TV. So delicious."
A third user quipped, "Expected him to start yelling 'Mom! I am on the phone! Get off the extension!!!'"
The controversial politician’s meltdown came as many polls have reported Harris being up despite only being in the race for a matter of weeks.