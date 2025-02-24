or
Donald Trump Sucks Elon Musk's Toes in AI Video Played on TVs Throughout HUD Building: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump;
Source: MEGA

An AI-generated video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk went viral online.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

A sight many did not need to see: an AI-generated video of Donald Trump making love to Elon Musk's feet.

On Monday, February 24, a shocking fake clip showed the president sucking on and kissing Musk's bare feet as the SpaceX CEO sat back and smiled happily.

donald trump sucks elon musks toes ai video hud building watch
Source: MEGA

The AI-video portrayed Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk's feet.

The video was broadcasted on every television in the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building, forcing employees to bare witness to the raunchy video until all of the TVs were able to be unplugged.

The clip was said to have played on loop for roughly five minutes before staffers were able to get the situation under control.

Source: @marisakabas.bsky.social/Bluesky
After the ordeal hit social media, HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett confirmed in an email to a news publication that the video did appear on the building's televisions Monday morning, calling the prank "another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources."

"Appropriate action will be taken for all involved," the rep declared regarding whoever hacked the building's television system and created the video — which also displayed the text "LONG LIVE THE REAL KING" printing largely over the AI-version of Trump and Musk being intimate.

donald trump sucks elon musks toes ai video hud building watch
Source: MEGA

The video was played throughout the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building.

Donald Trump

The phrase may have been in reference to a recent comment made by Trump, who declared himself a monarch last week alongside an illustration of himself wearing a crown.

"'CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!' – President Donald J. Trump," the message accompanying the King Trump graphic read via the White House's official X account last week.

In addition, some people thought it represented rumors that Musk is really the one calling the shots in the Oval Office.

donald trump sucks elon musks toes ai video hud building watch
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Donald Trump started working closely together during the president's 2024 campaign.

While the HUD may have successfully shut down their TVs' power, they weren't able to stop workers from recording the screens and leaking the jaw-dropping video via social media.

One viral post showcasing the footage was shared by independent reporter Marisa Kabas via the app Bluesky.

donald trump sucks elon musks toes ai video hud building watch
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is a senior advisor to Donald Trump.

Reactions, of course, came flooding in of critics mocking Trump and Musk — who suddenly grew extremely close during the POTUS' 2024 presidential campaign last year.

"They said they were going to use AI to improve the government. They just didn't say HOW," one internet troll joked beneath Kabas' upload, as another individual admitted: "I don't know which is funnier — the deep fake or that they didn't know how to control the video screens! (5 bullet email: turned off video screens throughout the building."

"LONG LIVE THE HACKERS! Also scary AF that it was hacked," a third person noted, while a fourth social media user scrolled claimed in response: "Likely not a hack. Inside job by loyal, patriotic, civil servant."

