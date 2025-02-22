Donald Trump Was 'Bewildered' by Elon Musk Jumping on Stage at Pennsylvania Rally, Book Claims: 'What the F--- Is Wrong With This Guy?'

Musk has been working very closely with President Trump since the 2024 election and quickly sparked concerns his current power may be unchecked. While he is not officially a member of his Cabinet, as he was appointed to run the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he's also spoken alongside the POTUS at press conferences and is even rumored to be sleeping on the floor of in his government office on occasion.

Earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) warned Americans that Musk is "clearly running the show" at the White House.

"This country is moving very rapidly under Trump into an authoritarian form of society," Sanders told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "The Founding Fathers way back in the 1770s — these were nobody's fools. They had fought the king of England, an autocrat, [who] had all the power, and they said, 'You know what? We don't want that in the new country. We're going to set up three separate, equal branches of government."