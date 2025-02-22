Donald Trump Was 'Bewildered' by Elon Musk Jumping on Stage at Pennsylvania Rally, Book Claims: 'What the F--- Is Wrong With This Guy?'
President Donald Trump was startled by Elon Musk's behavior after he joined him on stage last year at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a new book.
The tech mogul, 53, jumped up and down and waved his arm's triumphantly in the air at the political event, causing his t-shirt to ride up and expose his stomach.
Author Michael Wolff wrote Trump, 78, was "bewildered" by the display in his upcoming publication, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.
Following the rally, Wolff alleged Trump asked someone, "What the f--- is wrong with this guy? And why doesn’t his shirt fit?"
Another excerpt suggested the Tesla CEO nonchalantly brushed off an offer to meet Vice President J.D. Vance at the event, reportedly saying, "I’ve really no interest in speaking to a vice president."
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung later slammed the author's allegations in a scathing statement.
"Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud," Cheung told a news outlet. "He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."
As OK! previously reported, Musk was mocked by critics on social media after the clip of him on stage circulated online.
"This might be the cringiest s--- I’ve ever seen in politics," Ron Filipkowski captioned the video in a post shared to X.
One user in the comments section replied, "There's something seriously wrong with both of them," and a second person added, "A little manic for a grown adult. He’s treating it like a rock concert but without the coolness?" A third critic called the rally a "clown show."
Musk has been working very closely with President Trump since the 2024 election and quickly sparked concerns his current power may be unchecked. While he is not officially a member of his Cabinet, as he was appointed to run the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he's also spoken alongside the POTUS at press conferences and is even rumored to be sleeping on the floor of in his government office on occasion.
Earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) warned Americans that Musk is "clearly running the show" at the White House.
"This country is moving very rapidly under Trump into an authoritarian form of society," Sanders told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "The Founding Fathers way back in the 1770s — these were nobody's fools. They had fought the king of England, an autocrat, [who] had all the power, and they said, 'You know what? We don't want that in the new country. We're going to set up three separate, equal branches of government."
The Daily Beast reported Cheung's statement and the excerpts of the book.