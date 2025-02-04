Jim Acosta Questions Elon Musk's 'Job' in the Trump Administration: 'Who Voted for Him?'
Jim Acosta challenged Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration amid rumors the tech mogul allegedly encouraged the potential downsizing of federal workers and recent claims he was given access to the U.S. Treasury payment system.
On the first ever installment of The Jim Acosta Show on Substack, the former CNN host asked whether President Donald Trump would take accountability for Musk's actions if things went south.
"What you hear from people inside the federal government here in Washington is that you may end up seeing lots of good, well-intentioned, solid, professional people who work for the federal government, leaving the government because they just don’t want to deal with this anymore," Acosta said.
"They don’t want to be a part of this chaotic circus that Trump has unleashed here in Washington," he continued. "And they certainly don’t want to work for somebody like Elon Musk, who, as we were saying earlier, has has no... What is his job? Who voted for him? He hasn’t been confirmed by the Cabinet or by the Senate to be a part of the cabinet. And yet he’s been given all of this latitude."
Acosta said there were "key questions" that should be aimed specifically at President Trump, including: "Are you willing to take responsibility for what Elon Musk does in these respective agencies if somehow there’s a data leak?"
- Don Lemon Grills Elon Musk Over Meeting With Donald Trump in Heated Interview: 'Are You Going to Loan Him Money?'
- The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Claims Elon Musk and Donald Trump Both Have 'Main Character Energy': 'There's Going to Be Friction'
- Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump for 'Bowing' to 'President Elon Musk' Over Killed Spending Bill: 'The Founders Are Spinning in Their Graves'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Earlier this month, three federal employee unions accused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of allowing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to have illegal access to sensitive information.
"Federal laws protect sensitive personal and financial information from improper disclosure and misuse, including by barring disclosure to individuals who lack a lawful and legitimate need for it," a statement in the filing read. "In his first week as Treasury Secretary, defendant Bessent violated these restrictions."
Acosta's firm questions come after he announced he would be leaving his longtime role at CNN.
He confirmed his decision amid rumors he was being moved to a late-night time slot to appease the Trump administration following the former anchor's regular criticism of the 78-year-old POTUS.
During his on-air speech, he claimed it was the "job of the press to hold power to account" before leaving viewers with a few words of advice.
"Don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope," he said. "Even if you have to get out your phone, record that message. I will not give in to the lies. I will not give in to the fear! Post it on your social media so people can hear from you, too."