Chris Christie Pokes Fun at Rival Donald Trump's Weight, Says He's Not 'Hercules'
Chris Christie couldn't help but chuckle at Donald Trump's weight while chatting with Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Monday, December 4.
"We've seen the pictures on the golf course ... we're not talking about an Adonis over here in Donald Trump," the politician, 61, said, adding, "Who's he, Hercules?"
Trump previously mocked his former pal Christie while at a rally in New Hampshire.
"Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. That's very disrespectful... See, I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a fat pig," Trump told an audience member, though moments before he joked Christie was not available because he was "eating right now, he can't be bothered."
The former president's physique has been a hot topic of conversation, especially after he claimed he's in better shape than President Joe Biden.
“He’s got a consultant somewhere, this is the worst consultant in politics, that thinks he looks good in a bathing suit,” Trump began about the 81-year-old.
“He spends so much time at the beach,” he added. “I have a much better body than him. But I’m not really sure I want to expose it, with the sun blaring down, the sand, the surf, the wind. It’s not a pretty sight.”
However, people laughed at the claims.
“No one needs him to prove it. Believe me,” one user wrote, while another added, “That may his worst lie told yet.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump bragged about his health — the same day as Biden's birthday.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter, which was posted on Truth Social, began. "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."
The statement continued: "Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule. It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."